Franchetti S.p.A.: Variation of the 2023 corporate events calendar
Arzignano (VI), August 9, 2023 - Franchetti S.p.A. (Ticker BIT: FCH) ("Franchetti" or the "Company" or the "Group"), a multinational Group leader in software development and engineering design listed on Euronext Growth Milan, pioneer in the planning, diagnosis and therapy of interventions aimed at safety and predictive scheduling of maintenance activities on infrastructural network structures, in particular bridges and viaducts, announces the following variation of the 2023 corporate evets calendar as previously published:
DATE
EVENT
13 September 2023
Board of Directors for the approval of the consolidated
(25 September 2023
half-year financial report as of 30 June 2023, voluntarily
subjected to a limited audit.
previously communicated)
Franchetti S.p.A. will promptly communicate any changes to the communicated dates.
Franchetti S.p.A.
Franchetti S.p.A. Franchetti S.p.A. heads the Franchetti Group, a pioneer in the field of management, diagnostics and predictive maintenance of infrastructures, bridges and viaducts in particular. Founded in 2013 in Arzignano (VI) with subsidiaries in Brazil and Canada, operations in the USA and in India, Franchetti is an innovative SME that has operated on over 40,000 equivalent motorway and railway bridges worldwide. The Group boasts a technical and scientific curriculum that places it among the leading international experts in the sector. The activity is divided into two main business lines: diagnosis and therapy services for infrastructure maintenance with inspections and assessments, intervention planning and construction management and ICT services for predictive programming of infrastructure maintenance. Franchetti has in fact developed two proprietary software that exploit the potential of artificial intelligence and predictive data analysis: Argan® which allows you to estimate the life cycle of the infrastructure and therefore automatically obtains the trend of the level of security over time in different scenarios and maintenance contexts and Pathwork© which allows for optimized management of road and motorway infrastructure construction sites and for sustainable mobility. With a workforce of 70 professionals, over 90% of whom have engineering degrees, the Group achieved consolidated revenues of 4.7 million euros in 2022, of which 60.7% generated in Italy and 39.3% in Brazil.
Contacts:
Issuer
Franchetti S.p.A.
Investor Relations ir@franchetti.techPhone. +39 0444 671443
Investor Relations Advisor
Mara Di Giorgio
Mobile: +39 335 7737417 mara@twin.services
Corporate Media Relations
Chiara Bortolato
Mobile: +39 347 8533894
chiara@twin.services
Euronext Growth Advisor & Specialist
Integrae Sim S.p.A.
Phone: + 39 02 96 84 68 64
