Franchetti S.p.A. approves Consolidated Half-Year Financial Report as of 30 June 2023 Sustained growth in all economic and financial indicators. Value of production at Euro 2.8 million, +65.7%, EBITDA arrives at Euro 475 thousand. Main consolidated results as of 30 June 2023: Sales revenues : Euro 2,282,242, +55.2% (1H 2022: Euro 1,470,534)

Arzignano (VI), September 13, 2023 -The Board of Directors of Franchetti S.p.A.(Ticker BIT: FCH)("Franchetti" or the "Company" or the "Group"), parent company of the Group leader in software development and engineering design listed on Euronext Growth Milan, pioneer in the planning, diagnosis and therapy of interventions aimed at safety and predictive scheduling of maintenance activities on infrastructural network structures, in particular bridges and viaducts, approved today the interim consolidated financial statements as of 30 June 2023, subject to limited audit. Paolo Franchetti, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Franchetti S.p.A.:"Almost a year after the listing on the Italian Stock Exchange, we are glad to communicate results that keep improving thus strengthening the foundations of Group in order to generate further future value. The markets linked to the maintenance of large road infrastructures, both Italian and international, in the first six months of 2023 registered increasingly higher business levels compared to previous years, thanks also to the resources allocated by the PNRR in Italy and by the PAC ("Programa de Aceleração do Crescimento", Growth Acceleration Program) in Brazil which generated significant leverage in the maintenance of large infrastructures; a lever whose effects will continue for a long time to come.

by the PAC ("Programa de Aceleração do Crescimento", Growth Acceleration Program) in Brazil which generated significant leverage in the maintenance of large infrastructures; a lever whose effects will continue for a long time to come. This scenario has highlighted the specific know-how that our Group possesses, guaranteeing our counterparts a key service providing predictive analysis and maintenance. At a commercial level, the Group mainly works in 3 markets: Italian, Brazilian and North American.Although Italy is the country of reference for the Group's business, also in light of the recent acquisition made in March of the newly established GALLO TECHNICS, we also have ambitious plans for the Brazilian and American subsidiaries. These countries have in fact announced huge public and private investments aimed at the infrastructure sector, an area in which Franchetti S.p.A. can play a leading role. In particular, in Brazil, where we already boast a consolidated network with public and private managers of roads, motorways and railways, we also aim to grow in railway concessions. We continue to tenaciously pursue our goals, ready to put our know-how at the service of governments and public and private institutions. Our Group's mission is to make global infrastructure assets more sustainable and efficient, while at the same time helping institutions to better direct financial resources for the future." Main Consolidated Results as of June 30, 2023 Income statement Revenues from sales and services amounted to Euro 2,282,242, up by 55.2% compared to Euro 1,470,534 in the first half of 2022. The growth recorded in the period is mainly attributable to the constant and progressive increase in the demand for engineering performance, especially concerning predictive maintenance of large infrastructures in Italy and abroad, and the growing penetration into the Brazilian market. The value of production is equal to Euro 2,884,524, with an increase of 65.7% compared to Euro 1,741,279 in the first half of 2022. After having expensed Pag. 13 di 13

Net financial debt is equal to 315,492 (debt) compared to Euro 155.690 (cash) at 31 December 2022. In particular, financial debts are equal to 2,683,119 compared to 2,078,639 at 31 December 2022. Net equityis equal to Euro 4,834,896 improving from Euro 4,042,977 at 31 December 2022 after the payment of dividends in May 2023 amounting to Euro 68,330. For further details on the dynamics of the period, please refer to the Management Report of the consolidated financial statements as of 30.06.2023 of Franchetti Group S.p.A. Significant events that occurred during the first half of 2023 Acquisition of GALLO TECHNICS S.r.l. In March 2023, the Issuer purchased 67% of the shares of the newly established GALLO TECHNICS S.r.l., based in Padua, therefore holding control. The acquired company is composed by a group of civil structural engineers with proven experience who will contribute to providing a valid contribution to the Parent Company. The location of the Company is also strategic for the connection with the Civil Engineering faculty of the local University. It is premature to measure the economic and financial data at the current date, for which please refer to the next yearly report. Franchetti Warrants 2022-2025 In May 2023, the process of assigning the second tranche of the "Franchetti Warrants 2022-2025" was completed, the detachment date of which was 22 May 2023 with free assignment to all shareholders, based on no. 1 warrant for every 4 ordinary shares owned, of no. 958,250 Warrants. Significant events that occurred after the end of the first half of 2023 Appointment of General Manager of Gruppo Franchetti S.p.A. On September 6, 2023, Franchetti S.p.A. announced the appointment of Mr. Gianluca Del Fabbro as General Director of the Group.

Net financial debt is equal to 315,492 (debt) compared to Euro 155.690 (cash) at 31 December 2022. In particular, financial debts are equal to 2,683,119 compared to 2,078,639 at 31 December 2022. Net equityis equal to Euro 4,834,896 improving from Euro 4,042,977 at 31 December 2022 after the payment of dividends in May 2023 amounting to Euro 68,330. For further details on the dynamics of the period, please refer to the Management Report of the consolidated financial statements as of 30.06.2023 of Franchetti Group S.p.A. Significant events that occurred during the first half of 2023 Acquisition of GALLO TECHNICS S.r.l. In March 2023, the Issuer purchased 67% of the shares of the newly established GALLO TECHNICS S.r.l., based in Padua, therefore holding control. The acquired company is composed by a group of civil structural engineers with proven experience who will contribute to providing a valid contribution to the Parent Company. The location of the Company is also strategic for the connection with the Civil Engineering faculty of the local University. It is premature to measure the economic and financial data at the current date, for which please refer to the next yearly report. Franchetti Warrants 2022-2025 In May 2023, the process of assigning the second tranche of the "Franchetti Warrants 2022-2025" was completed, the detachment date of which was 22 May 2023 with free assignment to all shareholders, based on no. 1 warrant for every 4 ordinary shares owned, of no. 958,250 Warrants. Significant events that occurred after the end of the first half of 2023 Appointment of General Manager of Gruppo Franchetti S.p.A. On September 6, 2023, Franchetti S.p.A. announced the appointment of Mr. Gianluca Del Fabbro as General Director of the Group.