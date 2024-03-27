PRESS NOTE

Franchetti in Paris to attend the Conference organized by Investor Access

Arzignano (VI), March 27, 2024 - Franchetti S.p.A. ("Franchetti" or the "Company" or the "Group", Ticker BIT: FCH), company listed on the Euronext Growth Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange and head of the multinational software development and engineering design group of the same name, pioneer in planning, diagnosis and therapy of interventions aimed at safety and predictive scheduling of maintenance activities on infrastructure network structures, in particular bridges and viaducts, announces its participation on April 4, 2024 at the Investor Access Event, an event supported by Euronext, dedicated to bringing together listed European SMIDs and institutional investors.

Management will meet with the financial community to share financial results as of December 31, 2023, updates on business strategies, and growth prospects in the target market.

TWIN, a company specialized in Corporate Communications and in Investor Relations advisory, is partner of the event.

The event will take place at the Cercle National des Armées, 8 Pl. Saint-Augustin, 75008 in Paris.

The institutional presentation will be made available athttps://www.franchetti.tech/en-gb, "Investor Relations/Presentations" section and atwww.1info.it.

Franchetti S.p.A.

Franchetti S.p.A. Franchetti S.p.A. heads the Franchetti Group, a pioneer in the field of management, diagnostics and predictive maintenance of infrastructures, bridges and viaducts in particular. Founded in 2013 in Arzignano (VI) with subsidiaries in Brazil and Canada, operations in the USA and in India, Franchetti is an innovative SME that has operated on over 40,000 equivalent motorway and railway bridges worldwide. The Group boasts a technical and scientific curriculum that places it among the leading international experts in the sector. The activity is divided into two main business lines: diagnosis and therapy services for infrastructure maintenance with inspections and assessments, intervention planning and construction management and ICT services for predictiveprogramming of infrastructure maintenance. Franchetti has in fact developed two proprietary software that exploit the potential of artificial intelligence and predictive data analysis: Argan® which allows you to estimate the life cycle of the infrastructure and therefore automatically obtains the trend of the level of security over time in different scenarios and maintenance contexts and Pathwork©which allows for optimized management of road and motorway infrastructure construction sites and for sustainable mobility. With a workforce of 70 professionals, over 90% of whom have engineering degrees, the Group achieved a Value of Production of 2.9 million euros in 1H2023, of which 82% was generated in Italy and 18% in Brazil.

