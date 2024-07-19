Franchetti S.p.A., the period for exercising the right of withdrawal for the Shareholders of Franchetti S.p.A. ended today. Number of votes attributed to multiple voting shares of Franchetti S.p.A. increased to 10

The withdrawal period had opened as a consequence of the modification of the art. 5 of the ByLaws concerning the increase in the number of votes attributed to multiple voting shares, from 3 to 10 votes

Arzignano (VI), July 19, 2024 - Franchetti S.p.A.. (BIT:FCH) ("Company" or"Franchetti"), a company listed on the Euronext Growth Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange and parent of the multinational software development and engineering design Group focused on solutions for the safety and predictive planning of maintenance activities on infrastructure network structures, announces that the period for exercising the right of withdrawal pursuant to Article 2437(1)(g) of the Civil Code concluded today, as a result of the resolution adopted by the Shareholders' Meeting of July 1, 2024 to amend Article 5 of the Company's By-Laws ("By-Laws")by increasing the number of votes attributed to the multi-voting shares issued by the Company from 3 to 10 votes each.

As of today, no declarations of withdrawal have been received by the Company from eligible shareholders. This figure may change if any declarations of withdrawal duly completed and sent in a timely manner by the deadline of July 19, 2024 are received by the Company in the coming days. The Company will promptly notify of this circumstance. Therefore, as of today's date, in view of the results of the withdrawal, the condition precedent on which the effectiveness of theaforementioned amendment to the By-Lawsis subject is verified1.

Based on the results of the withdrawal (and thus taking into account the effectiveness of the amendment to Article 5 of the By-Laws) and the results of the placement, through the accelerated bookbuilding procedure, of the shares issued as part of the capital increase approved by the Company's Board of Directors and announced on July 17, 2024 ("Capital Increase"), the Company's shareholder baseis presented below, indicating the shareholders who hold more than 5% of Franchetti's share capital according to the communications received by the

1 Any exercise of the right of withdrawal by Franchetti's Shareholders entails an outlay for the Company of no more than Euro

100,000. For the sake of clarity, this does not take into account the amounts to be borne by shareholders who exercise their option and pre-emption rights pursuant to Article 2437-quater of the Civil Code, or by any third parties in the liquidation proceedings.

