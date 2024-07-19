Franchetti S.p.A., the period for exercising the right of withdrawal for the Shareholders of Franchetti S.p.A. ended today. Number of votes attributed to multiple voting shares of Franchetti S.p.A. increased to 10
The withdrawal period had opened as a consequence of the modification of the art. 5 of the ByLaws concerning the increase in the number of votes attributed to multiple voting shares, from 3 to 10 votes
Arzignano (VI), July 19, 2024 - Franchetti S.p.A.. (BIT:FCH) ("Company" or"Franchetti"), a company listed on the Euronext Growth Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange and parent of the multinational software development and engineering design Group focused on solutions for the safety and predictive planning of maintenance activities on infrastructure network structures, announces that the period for exercising the right of withdrawal pursuant to Article 2437(1)(g) of the Civil Code concluded today, as a result of the resolution adopted by the Shareholders' Meeting of July 1, 2024 to amend Article 5 of the Company's By-Laws ("By-Laws")by increasing the number of votes attributed to the multi-voting shares issued by the Company from 3 to 10 votes each.
As of today, no declarations of withdrawal have been received by the Company from eligible shareholders. This figure may change if any declarations of withdrawal duly completed and sent in a timely manner by the deadline of July 19, 2024 are received by the Company in the coming days. The Company will promptly notify of this circumstance. Therefore, as of today's date, in view of the results of the withdrawal, the condition precedent on which the effectiveness of theaforementioned amendment to the By-Lawsis subject is verified1.
Based on the results of the withdrawal (and thus taking into account the effectiveness of the amendment to Article 5 of the By-Laws) and the results of the placement, through the accelerated bookbuilding procedure, of the shares issued as part of the capital increase approved by the Company's Board of Directors and announced on July 17, 2024 ("Capital Increase"), the Company's shareholder baseis presented below, indicating the shareholders who hold more than 5% of Franchetti's share capital according to the communications received by the
1 Any exercise of the right of withdrawal by Franchetti's Shareholders entails an outlay for the Company of no more than Euro
100,000. For the sake of clarity, this does not take into account the amounts to be borne by shareholders who exercise their option and pre-emption rights pursuant to Article 2437-quater of the Civil Code, or by any third parties in the liquidation proceedings.
Pag. 1
Company to date pursuant to Article 9 of the By-Laws:
Shareholder
Total No.
No.
No. multi-
% of total
%
of
%
of
Shares
Ordinary
vote
Shares
Ordinary
voting
Shares
shares
shares
share
capital
Franchetti
6,152,000
3,152,000
3,000,00
76.83%
62.95%
94.70%
Holding
0
S.r.l.
Market
1,855,250
1,855,250
-
23.17%
37.05%
5.30%
Total
8,007,250
5,007,250
3,000,00
100%
100%
100%
0
In any case, the Company reserves the right to communicate the new composition of the share capital (fully subscribed and paid-in) following the filing with the competent Companies Register of the certificate pursuant to Article 2444,paragraph 1, of the Civil Code regarding the execution of the Capital Increase.
***
This Press Release is available at www.franchetti.tech,in the "Investor Relations/Financial press releases" section.
Franchetti S.p.A.
Franchetti S.p.A. heads the Franchetti Group, a pioneer in the management, diagnostics and predictive maintenance of infrastructure (bridges and viaducts in particular). Founded in 2013 in Arzignano (VI), with subsidiaries in Brazil and Canada and operations in the US and India, Franchetti is an innovative SME that has worked on over 40,000 equivalent motorway and railway bridges worldwide. The Group boasts a technical and scientific track record that places it among the industry's leading international experts. Operations are broken into two main business lines: diagnosis and planning for infrastructure maintenance, with inspections and assessments, intervention planning and construction management and ICT services for the predictive programming of infrastructure maintenance. Franchetti has in fact developed two proprietary software programs that leverage the potential of artificial intelligence and predictive data analysis: Argan® can estimate an infrastructure's life cycle and automatically assess safety levels over time for a range of maintenance scenarios and contexts, Pathwork© ensures the optimized management of road and highway works on infrastructure and to support sustainable mobility, while SIDECHECK© can intelligently compare collected data related to inspections, inspectors, schedules, and work estimates to make the evaluation process as objective and complete as possible. With a workforce of 70 professionals, more than 90% of whom are engineering graduates, the Group achieved a Value of Production of Euro 7.0 million in 2023 (+42.9% on 2022) and EBITDA of Euro 2.5 million (+38.9% on 2022).
Contacts:
Issuer
Investor & Media Relations Advisor
Franchetti S.p.A.
TWIN
Tel. +39 0444 671443
Pag. 2
ir@franchetti.tech
franchetti@twin.services
Mara Di Giorgio || +39 335 7737417
Federico Bagatella|| +39 331 8007258
Chiara Bortolato || +39 347 8533894
Euronext Growth Advisor & Specialist: Integrae Sim S.p.A.|| + 39 02 96 84 68 64
Pag. 3
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Franchetti S.p.A. published this content on 19 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2024 15:56:06 UTC.