Arzignano, July 17, 2024 - Franchetti S.p.A. (BIT:FCH) (the "Company" or "Franchetti"), listed on the Italian Stock Exchange's Euronext Growth Milan market and parent of a multinational software development and engineering design Group delivering solutions for safety and the predictive scheduling of maintenance activities on infrastructural network structures, announces, following the press release issued today regarding the launch of an Accelerated Bookbuilding ("ABB") procedure for qualifed and institutional investors, the successful subscription, through the aforementioned ABB, of the share capital increase ("Capital Increase"), with exclusion of pre-emptive rights as resolved by the Board of Directors on the same date. The process is for a maximum amount of Euro 6.000.300 including share premium, and is concluded through the issue of a maximum of 1.017.000 new ordinary Franchetti S.p.A. shares (the "New Shares").
Specifcally, the capital increase with exclusion of pre-emptive rights carried out by means of Accelerated Bookbuilding ("ABB") relates to the whole nr. 1.017.000 New Ordinary Shares, representing 12,70% of Franchetti's new share capital, at a price of Euro 5.90 per New Share, for a total value of Euro 6.000.300 (including share premium).
The New ordinary Shares were subscribed by Axon Partners Group ("Axon") and Algebris Investments Limited ("Algebris").
The New ordinary Shares will be traded on the Euronext Growth Milan, similarly to the shares already outstanding, in compliance with the applicable legal and regulatory provisions.
The subscription transactions will be completed by delivery and payment of the New Shares on July 19, 2024.
Following this transaction, the Company's share capital is divided into 8.007.250 shares (of which 5.007.250 ordinary shares and 3.000.000 multi-voting shares), with a free foat of approximately 37,05% (excluding multi-voting shares).
Upon completion of the transaction, Franchetti Holding S.r.l. will hold 76,83% of the share capital (62,95% of the ordinary shares and 86,76% of the voting rights).
Pursuant to Article 26 of the Euronext Growth Milan Issuers' Regulation, the names of signifcant Franchetti shareholders will be updated and made available on the Company's website at https://www.franchetti.tech/investor-relations in the "Shareholders and Share Capital" section.
Franchetti S.p.A., in welcoming the new Shareholders, renews its heartfelt thanks to the Shareholders who have always supported the Group for their constant trust.
The Explanatory Report of the Board of Directors and the opinion of the Board of Statutory Auditors, written pursuant to art. 2441, paragraph 6 of the Civil Code, will be made available on the website www.franchetti.techin the "Governance/Assemblies" section.
Integrae SIM S.p.A. acted as sole bookrunner, while the Company was supported by the legal frm ADVANT Nctm. The IR and Communication frm TWIN assisted the Company as IR advisor.
Franchetti S.p.A.
Franchetti S.p.A. heads the Franchetti Group, a pioneer in the management, diagnostics and predictive maintenance of infrastructure (bridges and viaducts in particular). Founded in 2013 in Arzignano (VI), with subsidiaries in Brazil and Canada and operations in the US and India, Franchetti is an innovative SME that has worked on over 40,000 equivalent motorway and railway bridges worldwide. The Group boasts a technical and scientifc track record that places it among the industry's leading international experts. Operations are broken
into two main business lines: diagnosis and planning for infrastructure maintenance, with inspections and assessments, intervention planning and construction management and ICT services for the predictive programming of infrastructure maintenance. Franchetti has in fact developed two proprietary software programs that leverage the potential of artifcial intelligence and predictive data analysis: Argan® can estimate an infrastructure's life cycle and automatically assess safety levels over time for a range of maintenance scenarios and contexts, Pathwork© ensures the optimized management of road and highway works on infrastructure and to support sustainable mobility, while SIDECHECK© can intelligently compare collected data related to inspections, inspectors, schedules, and work estimates to make the evaluation process as objective and complete as possible. With a workforce of 70 professionals, more than 90% of whom are engineering graduates, the Group achieved a Value of Production of Euro 7.0 million in 2023 (+42.9% on 2022) and EBITDA of Euro 2.5 million (+38.9% on 2022).
