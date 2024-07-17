Franchetti S.p.A. successfully completes placement of

1.017.000 ordinary shares through Accelerated Bookbuilding

for qualifed/institutional investors

Arzignano, July 17, 2024 - Franchetti S.p.A. (BIT:FCH) (the "Company" or "Franchetti"), listed on the Italian Stock Exchange's Euronext Growth Milan market and parent of a multinational software development and engineering design Group delivering solutions for safety and the predictive scheduling of maintenance activities on infrastructural network structures, announces, following the press release issued today regarding the launch of an Accelerated Bookbuilding ("ABB") procedure for qualifed and institutional investors, the successful subscription, through the aforementioned ABB, of the share capital increase ("Capital Increase"), with exclusion of pre-emptive rights as resolved by the Board of Directors on the same date. The process is for a maximum amount of Euro 6.000.300 including share premium, and is concluded through the issue of a maximum of 1.017.000 new ordinary Franchetti S.p.A. shares (the "New Shares").

Specifcally, the capital increase with exclusion of pre-emptive rights carried out by means of Accelerated Bookbuilding ("ABB") relates to the whole nr. 1.017.000 New Ordinary Shares, representing 12,70% of Franchetti's new share capital, at a price of Euro 5.90 per New Share, for a total value of Euro 6.000.300 (including share premium).

The New ordinary Shares were subscribed by Axon Partners Group ("Axon") and Algebris Investments Limited ("Algebris").

The New ordinary Shares will be traded on the Euronext Growth Milan, similarly to the shares already outstanding, in compliance with the applicable legal and regulatory provisions.

The subscription transactions will be completed by delivery and payment of the New Shares on July 19, 2024.

Following this transaction, the Company's share capital is divided into 8.007.250 shares (of which 5.007.250 ordinary shares and 3.000.000 multi-voting shares), with a free foat of approximately 37,05% (excluding multi-voting shares).