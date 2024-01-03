(Alliance News) - Franchi Umberto Marmi Spa reported Wednesday that the average monthly price of FUM ordinary shares for the month of December 2023 was EUR6.9128.

As this price turns out to be lower than the strike price of EUR010.50, the warrants will not be exercisable during January 2024.

FUM's stock closed Wednesday up 0.6 percent at EUR7.02 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

