(Alliance News) - Franchi Umbero Marmi Spa reported Thursday that it achieved consolidated revenues of EUR73.9 million in 2023, down from EUR75.8 million in 20222.

This decline was mainly concentrated in sales in Asia, which in the previous year had recorded significant and higher-than-historical growth, the company announced in a note.

In contrast to the contraction that occurred in Asia, growth was recorded in important markets such as North America, Australia and South America while in the EMEA market they remained unchanged.

Alberto Franchi, the company's chairman and CEO, commented, "We continue to invest to support the group's commercial development and I am pleased to announce that from this year our company will participate directly in the "Stone & Surface" trade fair in Ryadh, Saudi Arabia, which together with the "China Xiamen International Stone" fair and "Marmomac" in Verona have now become the world reference points for our sector."

"In a complex international context such as the current one," Franchi concludes, "we are convinced that in the medium term our distinctive positioning that sees us focused on high-end Carrara marble and sustainable development policies related to the best procedures that take into account the environmental impact of the products will be successful and will allow us to intercept the great iconic projects that will be carried out in the coming years in the various areas of great development such as India and the Middle East.

FUM's stock closed Thursday up 4.2 percent at EUR6.46 per share.

