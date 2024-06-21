Strategic Report Governance Financial Statements Chairman's Statement continued The Pirtek division generated total System sales of £126.0m (statutory revenue: £42.0m). The more developed franchise markets have national coverage and are highly profitable, whereas the start-up corporate markets in France and Sweden and the small Austrian operation have yet to reach scale and only make a small profit. The resilient underlying demand for Pirtek's essential reactive services resulted in the division trading at record levels during our eight months of ownership in 2023, despite some softening in demand in the second half of the year in the construction and hire-fleet customer sectors that particularly impacted Pirtek in the UK and Germany. These sectors have remained subdued in the year to date, but other Pirtek customer sectors are growing strongly, including waste management, logistics and rail. Following the completion of the acquisition, we reviewed Pirtek's management structure and concluded that the previous holding company management structure, which was needed as an independent private equity- owned business, was unnecessary as part of a larger group. The objective was to integrate the Pirtek business into Franchise Brands and share as many resources as possible. This integration is being led by Chris Stuckey, previously Managing Director of Pirtek UK, who was promoted to CEO of Pirtek Europe. An area of particular focus is IT, where Pirtek has a variety of both works management and financial systems, and we have the objective of unifying these, and other systems around the Group, onto common platforms.

With only a modest amount of adaptation, our in-house works management system, Vision, will be an ideal replacement for the Pirtek works management system, and thereby save third party licensing costs. This will result in improved functionality, cost savings and sharing of information for both the franchisees and at corporate level. We are also working on the closer integration of the Pirtek businesses in the various countries, which, under previous private equity ownership, have historically operated on a more stand-alone basis. We also see a significant opportunity for co-operation with the Metro Rod and Filta businesses at both the franchisee and corporate levels. By sharing resources, knowledge and particularly customers, we believe that growth in System sales for the whole Group will be accelerated and overhead costs reduced. The Pirtek business has a significant opportunity to continue growing in its existing more developed markets through the expansion of its reactive business and by extending the range of services offered. The earlier-stage markets of France, Sweden, and Austria also have huge potential to reach scale and national coverage, particularly where the competition is fragmented. In addition, Pirtek has the opportunity to expand into eight more European markets, which will be developed when the existing early-stage markets become more mature and profitable.

Water & Waste Services division As most of the Group's businesses now operate in the B2B environment, we have renamed the B2B division the Water & Waste Services division, which more accurately describes its activities. This division includes the UK-based businesses Metro Rod, Metro Plumb, Kemac, Willow Pumps, the Filta UK direct labour operations ("DLO") and the Filta Environmental franchise network. The Filta businesses are included for the full 12 months in this period compared with ten months in 2022 following the acquisition in March 2022. Overall, System sales grew by 18.2% to £106.7m (statutory revenue: £48.9m), with Metro Rod and Metro Plumb being the main drivers of this increase. Metro Rod, Metro Plumb and Kemac Metro Rod and Metro Plumb delivered continued strong momentum, with System sales growing by 19.7% in the period to £71.6m (statutory revenue: £15.2m). The rate of growth, however, slowed in H2 to 16% compared with 24% in H1. This resulted from a planned reduction in our dependency on fixed price, high volume, emergency work that provides no potential upside for further work. The valuable labour resources that have been freed up are driving our average order value, which increased by 12% during the year on a 7% increase in jobs completed. This growth was spread throughout almost the entire network, with 86% of our 42 Metro Rod franchisees growing their businesses in the period (2022: 91%) and 48% growing by more than 20% year-on-year (2022: 61%).