Franchise Brands : How empathy can solve franchising's biggest challenge in 2022, with Stephen Hemsley of Franchise Brands.

    FRAN   GB00BD6P7Y24

FRANCHISE BRANDS PLC

(FRAN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

How empathy can solve franchising's biggest challenge in 2022, with Stephen Hemsley of Franchise Brands.

01/17/2022 | 08:45am EST
How empathy can solve franchising's biggest challenge in 2022, with Stephen Hemsley of Franchise Brands.
17th January 2022

It's a brand-new year, filled with possibility and opportunity. But in order to make the most of 2022, franchisors will need to utilise every skill they picked up throughout the previous few in order to make the most of the months ahead.

For Stephen Hemsley, that means practicing empathy and ensuring that product and service are always kept at the forefront of the customer experience. But how do you translate this idea across industries, or solve the post-pandemic issues being felt across the entire franchising world?

Executive Chairman of Franchise Brands, Stephen Hemsley, joined Kieran McLoone - Editor of Global Franchise, for their first podcast episode of 2022 to discuss this further. Stephen Hemsley says "If you can build a return relationship, you can build a better service with those individual customers because you get to know them."

Tune in to find out how technology can maximize efficiency, how to 'fill your valleys' when the times get tough, the similarities between services franchising and the QSR world, and what the biggest challenge facing all businesses in 2022 could be.

To listen to the podcast, visit Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Franchise Brands plc acquires Azura Group Ltd

Disclaimer

Franchise Brands plc published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 13:44:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 58,4 M 79,6 M 79,6 M
Net income 2021 4,70 M 6,41 M 6,41 M
Net cash 2021 8,60 M 11,7 M 11,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,9x
Yield 2021 0,93%
Capitalization 155 M 211 M 211 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,50x
EV / Sales 2022 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 265
Free-Float 31,5%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 161,50 GBX
Average target price 215,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
Managers and Directors
Timothy John Harris Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Glen Hemsley Executive Chairman
Colin David Rees Chief Information Officer & Director
David John Poutney Independent Non-Executive Director
Robin Christian Bellhouse Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRANCHISE BRANDS PLC5.21%211
ROKU, INC.-26.61%22 503
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-6.74%20 720
BOLLORÉ SE-2.60%16 049
VIVENDI SE0.93%14 376
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-21.41%13 242