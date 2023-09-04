Franchise Brands PLC - Manchester-based owner of ChipsAway, Willow Pumps and Metro Rod brands - Confirms new management structure following the acquisitions of Filta in March 2022 and Pirtek Europe in April 2023. Explains the board will comprise two executive directors - Executive Chair, Stephen Hemsley, and Chief Financial Officer, Mark Fryer - plus three non-executive directors, two of which have been appointed, Andy Brattesani and Peter Kear. Nigel Wray will become a non-independent non-executive director.
Current stock price: 160.50 pence, up 1.9%
12-month change: up 8.8%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
