Franchise Brands plc is a holding company. The Company is a multi-brand franchisor focused on building businesses primarily using a franchise model. It operates through four segments: B2B, Filta International, B2C, Azura, and Other operations. The B2B division comprises Metro Rod, Metro Plumb, Filta, and Willow Pumps. Filta International includes Filta North America and Filta Europe. The B2C division includes ChipsAway, Ovenclean and Barking Mad. The Azura is a franchise software system developer. It has a combined network of 650 franchisees across seven franchise brands in 10 countries covering the United States, North America, and Europe. Metro Rod provides solutions to a range of commercial customers. Metro Plumb provides a range of emergency plumbing services. Filta provides environmental services to commercial customers. Pirtek is a provider of on-site hydraulic hose replacement and associated services. Willow Pumps is a pump design, installation, and servicing business.

Sector Entertainment Production