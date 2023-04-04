Advanced search
    FRAN   GB00BD6P7Y24

FRANCHISE BRANDS PLC

(FRAN)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:21 2023-04-04 am EDT
183.00 GBX   -24.07%
02:28pFranchise Brands raises total GBP114.3 million for HAI deal
AN
02:17aFranchise Brands to Buy Pirtek Europe's Owner
MT
04/03Franchise Brands swoops for Hydraulic Authority, raises equity
AN
Franchise Brands raises total GBP114.3 million for HAI deal

04/04/2023 | 02:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Franchise Brands PLC - Manchester-based owner of ChipsAway, Willow Pumps and Metro Rod brands - Raises GBP92 million via placing at 180 pence announced Monday to fund the acquisition of HAI, the owner of Pirtek Europe. Together with a subscription by senior management and employees of Pirtek including Alex McNutt total equity of GBP114.3 million will be issued. Executive Chairman Stephen Hemsley says: "The acquisition brings an established business of scale with an attractive financial profile and growth prospects and will significantly expand the group's range of B2B services, customer base and end markets."

Current stock price: 182.00 pence

12-month change: up 14%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
FRANCHISE BRANDS PLC -24.07% 183 Delayed Quote.22.03%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC. -0.30% 492.6018 Delayed Quote.-6.79%
Financials
Sales 2023 135 M 169 M 169 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net cash 2023 16,3 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 40,8x
Yield 2023 0,91%
Capitalization 310 M 387 M 387 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,17x
EV / Sales 2024 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 414
Free-Float 25,8%
Chart FRANCHISE BRANDS PLC
Duration : Period :
Franchise Brands plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRANCHISE BRANDS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 241,00 GBX
Average target price 310,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy John Harris Sales Director
Andrew John Mallows Finance Director
Stephen Glen Hemsley Executive Chairman
Colin David Rees Chief Information Officer & Director
David John Poutney Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRANCHISE BRANDS PLC22.03%384
UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V.2.89%45 701
BOLLORÉ SE8.91%18 146
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-4.17%17 315
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-0.62%15 960
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.39.24%11 367
