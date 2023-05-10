Advanced search
FRANCHISE GROUP, INC.

(FRG)
ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Franchise Group, Inc.

05/10/2023 | 02:56pm EDT
NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by the company's senior management team. Stockholders will receive $30.00 for each share of Franchise Group stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $2.6 billion and is expected to close in the second half of 2023.

If you are a stockholder of Franchise Group, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/frg/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).  

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-franchise-group-inc-301821160.html

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC


© PRNewswire 2023
