FRG Investigation Notification: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG) Current Shareholders

05/27/2023 | 11:02am EDT
The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) is investigating whether the members of the board of directors of Franchise Group, Inc. (“Franchise Group”) breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the company to members of Franchise Group’s senior management team.

On May 10, 2023, Franchise Group announced that it would be acquired by Freedom VCM, Inc., an investment consortium that includes Franchise Group's CEO, at a price of $30.00 per share – less than a 4% premium to the stock’s closing price the prior day. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, Franchise Group investors will be cashed out of their investment position and the company’s shares will no longer be publicly traded.

If you are a current Franchise Group shareholder and would like to learn more about our investigation, please CLICK HERE to fill out our online form or contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Jonathan Naji, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or E-mail at info@ktmc.com. You can also click on the following link or paste it in your browser: https://www.ktmc.com/franchise-group-inc-investigation?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=frg&mktm=r

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 328 M - -
Net income 2023 -62,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -14,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 026 M 1 026 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,24x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 11 406
Free-Float 73,2%
Chart FRANCHISE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Franchise Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRANCHISE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 29,18 $
Average target price 33,75 $
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Randall Kahn President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric F. Seeton Chief Financial Officer
Matthew E. Avril Chairman
Scott Terrell Chief Information Officer
Theodore V. DeMarino Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRANCHISE GROUP, INC.22.48%1 026
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-5.99%23 174
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.-10.40%20 930
CHEWY, INC.-17.75%13 022
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.4.26%9 771
BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.-12.46%8 446
