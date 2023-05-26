Advanced search
    FRG   US35180X1054

FRANCHISE GROUP, INC.

(FRG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:51:10 2023-05-26 am EDT
29.20 USD   +0.10%
09:16aFRG Jakubowitz Law Reminds Franchise Group, Inc. Shareholders of an Investigation into the Fairness of the Acquisition by Freedom VCM, Inc.
PR
05/25Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation into the Fairness of the Acquisition of Franchise Group, Inc. by Freedom VCM, Inc.
PR
05/24The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of an Investigation into the Fairness of the Acquisition of Franchise Group, Inc. by Freedom VCM, Inc.
PR
FRG Jakubowitz Law Reminds Franchise Group, Inc. Shareholders of an Investigation into the Fairness of the Acquisition by Freedom VCM, Inc.

05/26/2023 | 09:16am EDT
NEW YORK, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a merger investigation has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG). This investigation concerns the fairness of the transaction between Franchise Group and Freedom VCM, Inc. ("Freedom"). On May 11, 2023, the Company announced that it had entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the "Merger") with Freedom, a consortium that includes Franchise Group's CEO Brian Kahn, B. Riley Financial, and Irradiant Partners. As a result of the Merger, Franchise Group stockholders are anticipated to receive only $30.00 per share in cash in exchange for each share of Franchise Group.

To be contacted by a member of our team, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/mergeracquisition/franchise-group-inc-information-request-form/

The Franchise Group Merger investigation concerns whether the executives, directors, and controlling stockholders of Franchise Group have harmed stockholders by causing the Company to agree to the Merger, and whether all material facts have been properly disclosed to stockholders.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT: 
JAKUBOWITZ LAW 
1140 Avenue of the Americas 
9th Floor 
New York, New York 10036 
T: (628) 895-0423 
F: (212) 537-5887

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frg-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-franchise-group-inc-shareholders-of-an-investigation-into-the-fairness-of-the-acquisition-by-freedom-vcm-inc-301830364.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law


© PRNewswire 2023
