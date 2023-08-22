Franchise Group, Inc.(NasdaqGM:FRG) dropped from S&P Retail Select Industry Index

Franchise Group, Inc. is the owner and operator of franchised and franchisable businesses. The Company operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products. The Pet Supplies Plus segment is a franchisor and retailer of pet supplies and services. The Badcock segment carries a complete line of furniture, appliances, bedding, electronics, home office equipment, accessories and seasonal items in a showroom format. The American Freight segment is a retail chain offering in-store and online access to furniture, mattresses, new and out-of-box appliances and home accessories at discount prices. The Buddy's segment is a specialty retailer of name brand consumer electronic, residential furniture, appliances and household accessories through rent-to-own agreements.

Sector Other Specialty Retailers