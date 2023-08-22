Franchise Group, Inc.(NasdaqGM:FRG) dropped from S&P TMI Index
Today at 12:00 am
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|29.88 USD
|+0.10%
|+0.50%
|+25.44%
|Aug. 17
|Franchise Group Shareholders Approve Acquisition
|Aug. 08
|Franchise Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended July 01, 2023
|Franchise Group Shareholders Approve Acquisition
|Franchise Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended July 01, 2023
|Earnings Flash (FRG) FRANCHISE GROUP Reports Q2 Revenue $1.04B
|CJS Securities Downgrades Franchise to Market Perform From Market Outperform, Price Target is $30
|Barrington Research Downgrades Franchise Group to Market Perform From Outperform
|Stephens Adjusts Price Target on Franchise to $30 From $28, Maintains Equal-Weight Rating
|DA Davidson Downgrades Franchise Group to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $30 From $39
|Transcript : Franchise Group, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 10, 2023
|Franchise Group's Fiscal Q1 Revenue Falls; Company Agrees to Take-Private Deal by Management-Led Group
|CEO-led consortium to take Franchise Group private in $2.6 billion deal
|Earnings Flash (FRG) FRANCHISE GROUP Posts Q1 Revenue $1.10B, vs. Street Est of $1.101B
|Franchise Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended April 01, 2023
|Franchise Group, Inc. Reports Impairment Charges for the First Quarter Ended April 1, 2023
|B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NasdaqGM:RILY) and Irradiant Partners, LP along with senior management lead by Brian Kahn with affiliates and related parties of the senior management team entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 64% stake in Franchise Group, Inc. (NasdaqGM:FRG) for an enterprise value of approximately $2.6 billion.
|Online vitamins retailer Sunday Natural explores sale - sources
|FRANCHISE GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
|Franchise Group Could Seek Better Takeover Offer, Oppenheimer Says
|Franchise Group Receives Takeover Proposal at $30 Per Share; Stock Jumps
|Franchise Group Gets Acquisition Offer for $30/Share in Cash; Shares Rise
|Franchise Group Gets Acquisition Offer for $30/Share in Cash; Shares Halted Pre-Bell
|Senior management team of Franchise Group, Inc. led by Brian Kahn, Chief Executive Officer made a non-binding proposal to acquire remaining 64% stake in Franchise Group, Inc. from Vintage Capital Management, LLC and others for approximately $720 million.
|Transcript : Franchise Group, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 28, 2023
|Franchise Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
|Earnings Flash (FRG) FRANCHISE GROUP Reports Q4 EPS $0.47, vs. Street Est of $0.21
|Earnings Flash (FRG) FRANCHISE GROUP Reports Q4 Revenue $1.12B, vs. Street Est of $1.034B
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+25.44%
|1 052 M $
|-.--%
|843 M $
|0.00%
|755 M $
|+50.33%
|294 M $
|+46.62%
|117 M $
|+24.62%
|73 M $
|0.00%
|39 M $
|-.--%
|36 M $
|+107.63%
|30 M $
|-.--%
|24 M $