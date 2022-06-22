Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Franchise Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRG   US35180X1054

FRANCHISE GROUP, INC.

(FRG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:46 2022-06-22 pm EDT
36.19 USD   +1.10%
02:23pFranchise Group mulls lowering bid for Kohl's closer to $50 per share - CNBC
RE
02:02pFranchise Group Considers Lowering Kohl's Bid Closer To $50 A Share From About $60 - CNBC
RE
06/21Franchise Group Announces The Sale Of The W.S. Badcock Corporation Distribution Centers
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Franchise Group mulls lowering bid for Kohl's closer to $50 per share - CNBC

06/22/2022 | 02:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 22 (Reuters) - Franchise Group is considering lowering its bid for department store chain Kohl's Corp to closer to $50 per share from about $60 apiece, CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing a source familiar with the deal talks.

Shares in Kohl's fell more than 10% after the report.

Franchise is considering whether buying Kohl's is the best use of the Vitamin Shoppe owner's capital, according to the report.

Kohl's and Franchise Group did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Earlier this month, Kohl's entered into exclusive negotiations with Franchise over a potential sale of the retailer, valuing it at nearly $8 billion.

Franchise, which also owns and operates the Buddy's Home Furnishings retail chain, was in talks to keep the Kohl's top management team, including its Chief Executive Michelle Gass, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FRANCHISE GROUP, INC. 0.75% 36.0592 Delayed Quote.-31.38%
KOHL'S CORPORATION -8.55% 38.67 Delayed Quote.-18.51%
All news about FRANCHISE GROUP, INC.
02:23pFranchise Group mulls lowering bid for Kohl's closer to $50 per share - CNBC
RE
02:02pFranchise Group Considers Lowering Kohl's Bid Closer To $50 A Share From About $60 - CN..
RE
06/21Franchise Group Announces The Sale Of The W.S. Badcock Corporation Distribution Centers
AQ
06/16Franchise Group Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference
AQ
06/09Apollo in talks to provide up to $2 billion in financing for Kohl's sale - source
RE
06/09Franchise Group Reportedly Lines Up Apollo as Loan Provider for Kohl's Deal
MT
06/09Kohl's sale price could be $8B, claims report
AQ
06/08FRANCHISE GROUP REPORTEDLY GETTING F : Cnbc
MT
06/07Wall St jumps with tech, energy; Target news weighs on retailers
RE
06/07SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Discretionary Slip Near Tuesday Close After Target's Profit Margi..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FRANCHISE GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 443 M - -
Net income 2022 132 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,4x
Yield 2022 6,99%
Capitalization 1 444 M 1 444 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,33x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 11 895
Free-Float 70,1%
Chart FRANCHISE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Franchise Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRANCHISE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 35,79 $
Average target price 61,14 $
Spread / Average Target 70,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Randall Kahn President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric F. Seeton Chief Financial Officer
Matthew E. Avril Chairman
Scott Terrell Chief Information Officer
Andrew F. Kaminsky Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRANCHISE GROUP, INC.-31.38%1 444
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-20.90%21 861
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.-2.69%20 793
CHEWY, INC.-45.99%13 396
L BRANDS-56.50%6 944
POP MART INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED-23.38%6 427