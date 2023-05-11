Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Franchise Group, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    FRG   US35180X1054

FRANCHISE GROUP, INC.

(FRG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:19:31 2023-05-11 am EDT
29.23 USD   -0.36%
Investigation Reminder : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Franchise Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
BU
DA Davidson Downgrades Franchise Group to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $30 From $39
MT
Franchise Group, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Franchise Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

05/11/2023 | 10:08am EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors in Franchise Group, Inc. (“Franchise Group” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: FRG) for potential breaches of fiduciary duty on the part of its directors and management in connection with the Company’s agreement to be acquired by a consortium led by CEO Brian Kahn ("the Consortium").

The investigation focuses on determining if the Franchise Group board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process prior to the agreement, and whether the Consortium is underpaying for the Company.

If you are a shareholder, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 325 M - -
Net income 2023 92,8 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 031 M 1 031 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,24x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 11 406
Free-Float 73,7%
Chart FRANCHISE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Franchise Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRANCHISE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 29,33 $
Average target price 35,00 $
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Randall Kahn President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric F. Seeton Chief Financial Officer
Matthew E. Avril Chairman
Scott Terrell Chief Information Officer
Theodore V. DeMarino Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRANCHISE GROUP, INC.23.13%1 031
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY8.40%26 720
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.7.56%25 270
CHEWY, INC.-8.31%14 516
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.16.10%11 880
BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.-24.47%7 287
