Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Franchise Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRG   US35180X1054

FRANCHISE GROUP, INC.

(FRG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06/07 03:58:43 pm EDT
38.68 USD   +4.54%
02:59pWall St gains with tech, energy; Target's margin warning a negative
RE
01:27pSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Discretionary Stocks Weighing on Broader Markets after Target Cuts Profit Forecast
MT
12:47pWall St slips after Target's margin warning; inflation data eyed
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall St gains with tech, energy; Target's margin warning a negative

06/07/2022 | 02:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Target's margin cut hits some retail stocks

* Kohl's climbs on sale talks with Franchise Group

* Indexes: Dow up 0.5%, S&P 500 up 0.7%, Nasdaq up 0.7%

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose in afternoon trading on Tuesday along with gains in Apple and other technology shares, while Target Corp's disappointing margin forecast weighed on retail shares.

Energy shares also climbed with higher oil prices.

Apple Inc shares were up 1.8%. The gains came despite news earlier in the day that the company must change the connector on iPhones sold in Europe by 2024 after EU countries and lawmakers agreed to a single charging port for mobile phones, tablets and cameras. The S&P 500 technology index was up 1%.

At the same time, shares of Target Corp were down 3.7% after the retailer said it would have to offer deeper discounts and cut back on stocking discretionary items.

Trading was choppy, but indexes have been recovering from recent steep losses. The S&P 500 remains down about 13% for the year so far.

Recently, "we've had a nice bounce ... and in general investors are feeling better right now. But we are very much in a seesaw market as we've seen all year," said Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio strategist at Ingalls & Snyder in New York.

"At some point, we will put in a bottom, and the market will move higher. We have a hard time believing that's any time soon, given a number of fundamental issues overhanging the market," he said. "Certainly what we've seen today from Target isn't good news in terms of the consumer."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 168.31 points, or 0.51%, to 33,084.09, the S&P 500 gained 26.99 points, or 0.65%, to 4,148.42 and the Nasdaq Composite added 84.61 points, or 0.7%, to 12,145.98.

Walmart Inc shares were down 1.7%, while the S&P retail index was also down 1.7%.

Some market-watchers have also noted that while clearing inventories would be negative for these companies in the near term, it could eventually help to dampen inflation.

The U.S. consumer price index report due on Friday is expected to show inflation remained elevated in May, though core consumer prices, which exclude the volatile food and energy sectors, likely ticked down on an annual basis.

Among the day's gainers, Kohl's Corp shares were up 9% after news the department store chain entered exclusive talks with retail store operator Franchise Group Inc over a potential sale that would value it at nearly $8 billion.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.77-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.55-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 3 new 52-week highs and 30 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 30 new highs and 115 new lows. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch in New York Additional reporting by Devik Jain, Susan Mathew, Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru and Sinead Carew in New York Editing by Maju Samuel and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 1.80% 148.71 Delayed Quote.-18.13%
FRANCHISE GROUP, INC. 6.69% 39.42 Delayed Quote.-29.06%
All news about FRANCHISE GROUP, INC.
02:59pWall St gains with tech, energy; Target's margin warning a negative
RE
01:27pSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Discretionary Stocks Weighing on Broader Markets after Target Cut..
MT
12:47pWall St slips after Target's margin warning; inflation data eyed
RE
11:51aKohl's in sale talks with retail holding firm
AQ
11:40aAfter rough run, Kohl's surges on potential takeover
AQ
10:24aWall St slips as growth shares weigh; Target's margin warning hits retail sector
RE
09:19aFRANCHISE GROUP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
09:00aWall St set to open lower as Target's margin warning fuels demand worries
RE
06/06Franchise Group Enters into Exclusive Negotiations with Kohl's Corporation
AQ
06/06The Vitamin Shoppe Partners with Baranova27 to Donate over Two Tons of Protein Bars and..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FRANCHISE GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 443 M - -
Net income 2022 132 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,8x
Yield 2022 6,76%
Capitalization 1 493 M 1 493 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,34x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 11 895
Free-Float 67,7%
Chart FRANCHISE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Franchise Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRANCHISE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 37,00 $
Average target price 63,83 $
Spread / Average Target 72,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Randall Kahn President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric F. Seeton Chief Financial Officer
Matthew E. Avril Chairman
Scott Terrell Chief Information Officer
Andrew F. Kaminsky Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRANCHISE GROUP, INC.-29.06%1 493
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-18.51%22 275
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.0.34%21 439
CHEWY, INC.-52.93%11 676
L BRANDS-46.67%8 514
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.-28.94%6 580