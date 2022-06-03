Wall Street set to fall after Musk's warning, strong jobs data

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* U.S. job growth beats expectations in May
* Kohl's rises after report of takeover bids
* Futures down: Dow 0.64%, S&P 0.95%, Nasdaq 1.52%
June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were set to open lower on
Friday as Tesla CEO Elon Musk's warning on the economic outlook
and a solid jobs report fanned worries over tighter monetary
policy and soaring inflation.
The Labor Department's closely watched report showed nonfarm
payrolls rose by 390,000 jobs last month, while the unemployment
rate held steady at 3.6%, signs of a tight labor market that
could keep the Federal Reserve on its aggressive policy
tightening path.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast nonfarm payrolls
to rise by 325,000 jobs, after a jump of 428,000 in April. The
report also showed solid wage gains last month.
"There isn't clear and convincing evidence that inflation is
slowing or that the labor market is cooling. There may be some
hints that job hiring is slowing," said Brian Jacobsen, senior
investment strategist with Allspring Global Investments.
Tesla Inc's shares fell 5.2% in premarket trading
after Musk said he has a "super bad feeling" about the economy
and wants to cut about 10% of jobs at the electric-car maker, in
an email to company executives seen by Reuters.
Apple Inc dropped nearly 3% after a bearish
brokerage comment and a report that EU countries and lawmakers
were set to agree on a common charging port for mobile phones,
tablets and headphones on June 7, a proposal that has been
fiercely criticized by Apple.
Volatility has gripped Wall Street in recent weeks due to
hawkish comments from Fed officials, even as a recent set of
economic data suggested that inflation may have peaked.
The blue-chip Dow has fallen 8.5% so far this year,
the benchmark S&P 500 has lost 12.4%, and the tech-heavy
Nasdaq has shed 21.3%, with rate-sensitive growth stocks
bearing the brunt of the selloff.
"The selloff over the last few weeks could be a floor. It is
going to be pretty choppy from an equity market perspective,"
said Alan McKnight, chief investment officer at Regions Private
Wealth.
"Historically, volumes in summer are lower globally, and
unless we see a material change in Fed policy and the course of
the economy in a deceleration mode, we don't see a lot in the
short run that is going to drive equity prices significantly
higher."
At 08:44 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 214
points, or 0.64%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 39.75
points, or 0.95%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down
195.75 points, or 1.52%.
Kohl's Corp gained 4% after a media report that the
department store received takeover bids from private equity firm
Sycamore Partners and retail holding company Franchise Group Inc
.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar, Medha Singh, Devik Jain and
Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru, Chuck Mikolajczak in New York
Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Aditya Soni)