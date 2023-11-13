TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Franco-Nevada Corporation ("Franco-Nevada") (TSX: FNV) (NYSE: FNV) notes that its partner, First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum"), has issued an update announcing that its subsidiary, Minera Panama S.A., has begun to reduce ore processing operations at the Cobre Panama mine by ramping down one ore processing train while two remain operational. First Quantum has reported that an illegal blockade of small boats at the Punta Rincon port has affected delivery of supplies for the mine's on-site power generation plant which is necessary for full operations and has also hindered the loading of copper concentrate onto vessels.

For more detailed information, please refer to First Quantum's press release dated November 13, 2023.

