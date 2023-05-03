TORONTO, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Franco-Nevada Corporation announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of the Corporation. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting yesterday in person and by webcast are set out below.
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Against
% Against
David Harquail
148,148,937
98.54 %
2,191,587
1.46 %
Paul Brink
149,808,600
99.65 %
532,149
0.35 %
Tom Albanese
149,808,493
99.65 %
532,332
0.35 %
Derek W. Evans
138,637,407
92.44 %
11,340,421
7.56 %
Dr. Catharine Farrow
146,035,840
97.37 %
3,941,826
2.63 %
Maureen Jensen
147,752,864
98.52 %
2,224,843
1.48 %
Jennifer Maki
147,671,656
98.46 %
2,306,045
1.54 %
Randall Oliphant
148,151,062
98.78 %
1,826,890
1.22 %
Jacques Perron
149,489,805
99.67 %
487,926
0.33 %
Corporate Summary
Franco-Nevada Corporation is the leading gold-focused royalty and streaming company with the largest and most diversified portfolio of cash-flow producing assets. Its business model provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to cost inflation. Franco-Nevada is debt-free and uses its free cash flow to expand its portfolio and pay dividends. It trades under the symbol FNV on both the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Franco-Nevada is the gold investment that works.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/franco-nevada-announces-election-of-directors-301815148.html
SOURCE Franco-Nevada Corporation