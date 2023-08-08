Franco-Nevada Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Today at 05:53 pm Share

Franco-Nevada Corporation reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was USD 329.9 million compared to USD 352.3 million a year ago. Net income was USD 184.5 million compared to USD 196.5 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.96 compared to USD 1.03 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.96 compared to USD 1.02 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was USD 606.2 million compared to USD 691.1 million a year ago. Net income was USD 341 million compared to USD 378.5 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 1.78 compared to USD 1.98 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 1.77 compared to USD 1.97 a year ago.