Franco Nevada : Mar 9 Franco-Nevada Reports 2021 Results

Annual revenue and GEOs sold by commodity

2021 2020 GEOs Sold Revenue GEOs Sold Revenue # (in millions) # (in millions) PRECIOUS METALS Gold 420,535 $ 750.6 405,033 $ 718.1 Silver 97,234 172.7 59,606 106.4 PGMs 40,628 72.4 47,038 86.2 558,397 $ 995.7 511,677 $ 910.7 DIVERSIFIED Iron ore 49,748 $ 89.6 8,105 $ 14.7 Other mining assets 2,836 5.2 1,782 3.1 Oil 60,447 108.1 31,483 55.7 Gas 44,685 79.8 13,627 24.2 NGL 12,124 21.6 6,673 11.8 169,840 $ 304.3 61,670 $ 109.5 728,237 $ 1,300.0 573,347 $ 1,020.2

Quarterly revenue and GEOs sold by commodity

Q4 2021 Q4 2020 GEOs Sold Revenue GEOs Sold Revenue # (in millions) # (in millions) PRECIOUS METALS Gold 109,637 $ 196.5 110,815 $ 208.4 Silver 21,479 38.6 20,403 38.0 PGMs 7,683 14.0 11,162 20.9 138,799 $ 249.1 142,380 $ 267.3 DIVERSIFIED Iron ore 8,600 $ 15.5 4,778 $ 9.0 Other mining assets 656 1.1 318 0.4 Oil 16,148 28.9 8,495 15.6 Gas 14,569 26.3 5,019 9.3 NGL 3,771 6.8 1,543 2.9 43,744 $ 78.6 20,153 $ 37.2 182,543 $ 327.7 162,533 $ 304.5

For Q4 2021, we earned $327.7 million in revenue, up 7.6% from Q4 2020. The growth was primarily driven by higher realized oil and gas prices from our Energy assets and revenue from our recently acquired Vale Royalty. These more than offset a slight decrease in Precious Metal revenue, and resulted in 76.1% of our revenue being sourced from Precious Metal assets (60.0% gold, 11.8% silver, 4.3% PGM). Revenue was sourced 91.7% from the Americas (30.8% South America, 26.3% Central America & Mexico, 22.9% U.S. and 11.7% Canada).

2022 Guidance

2021 was a year of significant growth for Franco-Nevada, with record revenue and a 27.0% year-over-year increase in total GEOs. In 2022, we anticipate a slightly lower production profile in comparison to 2021, with our attributable GEOs expected to range between 680,000 and 740,000 GEOs. Of this, our Precious Metal assets are expected to contribute between 510,000 and 550,000 GEOs. The outlook reflects an expected lower contribution from our Guadalupe-Palmarejo stream and expected lower grades at Antamina and Antapaccay in 2022. We estimate depletion expense to be between $270 and $300 million. Our remaining capital commitment to the Royalty Acquisition Venture with Continental is $91.6 million. Please see our MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021 for more details on our guidance and see "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

5-Year Outlook

We expect our portfolio to produce between 765,000 and 825,000 GEOs by 2026, of which 570,000 to 610,000 GEOs are expected to be generated from Precious Metal assets. This outlook assumes that Cobre Panama will have expanded its mill throughput capacity to 100 million tonnes per year during 2023. It also assumes the commencement of production at Salares Norte, Greenstone (Hardrock), Rosemont, Valentine Lake, and Eskay Creek, continued deliveries from Sudbury through 2026, and that the stream at MWS will have reached its cap in 2024.

For both our 2022 guidance and 5-year outlook, when reflecting revenue earned from gold, silver, platinum, palladium, iron ore, oil and gas commodities to GEOs, we assumed the following prices: $1,800/oz Au, $23.00/oz Ag, $1,000/oz Pt, $2,100/oz Pd, $125/tonne Fe 62% CFR China, $85/bbl WTI oil and $3.75/mcf Henry Hub natural gas. Our 2022 guidance, as set out above, and our 5-year outlook do not assume any other acquisitions and do not reflect any incremental revenue from additional contributions we may make to the Royalty Acquisition Venture with Continental as part of our remaining commitment of $91.6 million. The 2022 guidance and 5-year outlook are based on public forecasts and other disclosure by the third-party owners and operators of our assets and our assessment thereof.