Franco Nevada : Oct 6 Franco Nevada To Release Q3 2022 Results

NEWS RELEASE
Toronto, October 6, 2022
Franco-Nevada To Release Third Quarter 2022 Results
Franco-Nevada today announced it will report its third quarter 2022 results as follows:
|
Third Quarter 2022 Results Release:
|
November 7th before market open
|
Conference Call and Webcast:
|
November 7th 10:00 am ET
|
Dial-in Numbers:
|
Toll-Free:1-888-390-0546
|
|
International: 416-764-8688
|
Webcast:
|
www.franco-nevada.com
|
Replay (available until November 14th):
|
Toll-Free:1-888-390-0541
|
|
International: 416-764-8677
|
|
Pass code: 962590 #
For more information, please visit our website at www.franco-nevada.comor contact:
Sandip Rana
Chief Financial Officer 416-306-6303info@franco-nevada.com
Disclaimer
Franco-Nevada Corporation published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 20:41:02 UTC.