Franco Nevada : Oct 6 Franco Nevada To Release Q3 2022 Results

NEWS RELEASE

Toronto, October 6, 2022

Franco-Nevada To Release Third Quarter 2022 Results

Franco-Nevada today announced it will report its third quarter 2022 results as follows:

Third Quarter 2022 Results Release: November 7th before market open Conference Call and Webcast: November 7th 10:00 am ET Dial-in Numbers: Toll-Free:1-888-390-0546 International: 416-764-8688 Webcast: www.franco-nevada.com Replay (available until November 14th): Toll-Free:1-888-390-0541 International: 416-764-8677 Pass code: 962590 #

For more information, please visit our website at www.franco-nevada.comor contact:

Sandip Rana

Chief Financial Officer 416-306-6303info@franco-nevada.com