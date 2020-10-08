Log in
10/08 04:15:07 pm
181.15 CAD   +0.73%
Franco Nevada : Oct 8 Franco-Nevada To Release Third Quarter 2020 Results

10/08/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

NEWS RELEASE

Toronto, October 8, 2020

Franco-Nevada To Release Third Quarter 2020 Results

Third Quarter Results Release:

November 4th after market close

Conference Call and Webcast:

November 5th 10:00 am ET

Dial-in Numbers:

Toll-Free:1-888-390-0546

International: 416-764-8688

Webcast:

www.franco-nevada.com

Replay (available until November 12th):

Toll-Free:1-888-390-0541

International: 416-764-8677

Pass code: 064744 #

For more information, please go to our website at www.franco-nevada.comor contact:

Candida Hayden

Corporate Affairs 416-306-6323info@franco-nevada.com

Disclaimer

Franco-Nevada Corporation published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 21:44:08 UTC
