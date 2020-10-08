Franco Nevada : Oct 8 Franco-Nevada To Release Third Quarter 2020 Results

NEWS RELEASE
Toronto, October 8, 2020
Franco-Nevada To Release Third Quarter 2020 Results
|
Third Quarter Results Release:
|
November 4th after market close
|
Conference Call and Webcast:
|
November 5th 10:00 am ET
|
Dial-in Numbers:
|
Toll-Free:1-888-390-0546
|
|
International: 416-764-8688
|
Webcast:
|
www.franco-nevada.com
|
Replay (available until November 12th):
|
Toll-Free:1-888-390-0541
|
|
International: 416-764-8677
|
|
Pass code: 064744 #
For more information, please go to our website at www.franco-nevada.comor contact:
Candida Hayden
Corporate Affairs 416-306-6323info@franco-nevada.com
Disclaimer
Franco-Nevada Corporation published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 21:44:08 UTC