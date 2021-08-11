Franco-Nevada Raises Energy Revenue Outlook

By Kimberly Chin

Franco-Nevada Corp. raised its energy revenue forecast for the year, reflecting higher commodity prices.

The Canadian gold and energy royalty company expects energy revenue around $155 million to $170 million, up from its previous projection of $115 million to $135 million.

The company also expects gold equivalent ounces, or GEOs, sold to be at the higher end of its previous guidance range. It now expects GEOs sold to be around 590,000 to 615,000, compared with 580,000 to 615,000 as it previously forecast, Franco-Nevada said.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-11-21 1750ET