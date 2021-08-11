Log in
    FNV   CA3518581051

FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION

(FNV)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 08/11 04:25:22 pm
194.17 CAD   +1.42%
05:51pFranco-Nevada Raises Energy Revenue Outlook
DJ
05:44pFRANCO-NEVADA : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:31pFRANCO NEVADA : Reports Record Q2 and H1 Results 2021 Guidance Increased (Form 6-K)
PU
Franco-Nevada Raises Energy Revenue Outlook

08/11/2021 | 05:51pm EDT
By Kimberly Chin

Franco-Nevada Corp. raised its energy revenue forecast for the year, reflecting higher commodity prices.

The Canadian gold and energy royalty company expects energy revenue around $155 million to $170 million, up from its previous projection of $115 million to $135 million.

The company also expects gold equivalent ounces, or GEOs, sold to be at the higher end of its previous guidance range. It now expects GEOs sold to be around 590,000 to 615,000, compared with 580,000 to 615,000 as it previously forecast, Franco-Nevada said.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-11-21 1750ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION 1.42% 194.17 Delayed Quote.19.96%
GOLD 1.42% 1751.5 Delayed Quote.-8.77%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 299 M - -
Net income 2021 673 M - -
Net cash 2021 943 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 42,5x
Yield 2021 0,76%
Capitalization 29 206 M 29 235 M -
EV / Sales 2021 21,8x
EV / Sales 2022 21,0x
Nbr of Employees 38
Free-Float 99,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 152,89 $
Average target price 162,20 $
Spread / Average Target 6,09%
Managers and Directors
Paul J. Brink President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sandip Rana Chief Financial Officer
David Harquail Chairman
Philip D. Wilson Vice President-Technical
Randall E. Oliphant Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION19.96%29 183
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED-8.91%7 516
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC-2.43%5 766
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-20.64%5 272
PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK20.93%3 903
CHIFENG JILONG GOLD MINING CO.,LTD.-15.91%3 712