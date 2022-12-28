Advanced search
    FNV   CA3518581051

FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION

(FNV)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-12-23 pm EST
184.65 CAD   +0.56%
07:30aFirst Quantum Says Cobre Panama Mine Operating as Normal, Resumed Talks with Panama Government to Resolve Dispute
MT
07:29aFranco-Nevada's Partner First Quantum Confirms Talks With Panama Government Over New Concession Contract for Cobre Panama Mine
MT
06:48aFranco-Nevada Subsidiary Plans to Put Panama Mine in Care-and-Maintenance
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Franco-Nevada Subsidiary Plans to Put Panama Mine in Care-and-Maintenance

12/28/2022 | 06:48am EST
By Adriano Marchese


Franco-Nevada Corp. said Wednesday that its subsidiary is planning to stop production at its mine in Panama.

The Canadian gold-focused royalty and streaming company said that Minera Panama S.A. is in the process of responding to direction by Panama's Ministry of Commerce and Industries to prepare a plan to put the Cobre Panama mine into a care-and-maintenance mode.

Formal discussions with the government of Panama have been resumed since Dec. 26, but its operations there haven't been affected, it said.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-22 0648ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD. 2.58% 27.85 Delayed Quote.-7.99%
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION 0.56% 184.65 Delayed Quote.5.55%
GOLD -0.43% 1804.25 Delayed Quote.-1.50%
S&P GSCI COPPER INDEX 2 1.50% 600.7892 Real-time Quote.-14.27%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 312 M - -
Net income 2022 663 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 225 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 37,9x
Yield 2022 0,94%
Capitalization 26 049 M 26 201 M -
EV / Sales 2022 18,9x
EV / Sales 2023 17,8x
Nbr of Employees 38
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION
Franco-Nevada Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 135,91 $
Average target price 153,46 $
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul J. Brink President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sandip Rana Chief Financial Officer
David Harquail Chairman
Philip D. Wilson Vice President-Technical
Randall E. Oliphant Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION5.55%26 201
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED6.38%9 543
KOZA ALTIN ISLETMELERI A.S.472.95%5 405
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP.,LTD-6.08%5 384
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC4.98%5 289
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-26.60%3 685