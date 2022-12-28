Franco-Nevada Subsidiary Plans to Put Panama Mine in Care-and-Maintenance

By Adriano Marchese

Franco-Nevada Corp. said Wednesday that its subsidiary is planning to stop production at its mine in Panama.

The Canadian gold-focused royalty and streaming company said that Minera Panama S.A. is in the process of responding to direction by Panama's Ministry of Commerce and Industries to prepare a plan to put the Cobre Panama mine into a care-and-maintenance mode.

Formal discussions with the government of Panama have been resumed since Dec. 26, but its operations there haven't been affected, it said.

