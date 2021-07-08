Log in
Franco Nevada : Jul 8 Franco-Nevada To Release Second Quarter 2021 Results

07/08/2021 | 05:44pm EDT
NEWS RELEASE

Toronto, July 8, 2021

Franco-Nevada To Release Second Quarter 2021 Results

Second Quarter Results Release:

August 11th after market close

Conference Call and Webcast:

August 12th 10:00 am ET

Dial-in Numbers:

Toll-Free:1-888-390-0546

International: 416-764-8688

Webcast:

www.franco-nevada.com

Replay (available until August 19th):

Toll-Free:1-888-390-0541

International: 416-764-8677

Pass code: 467266 #

For more information, please go to our website at www.franco-nevada.com or contact:

Sandip Rana

Chief Financial Officer 416-306-6303info@franco-nevada.com

Disclaimer

Franco-Nevada Corporation published this content on 08 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2021 21:43:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
