Franco Nevada : Jul 8 Franco-Nevada To Release Second Quarter 2021 Results

NEWS RELEASE
Toronto, July 8, 2021
Franco-Nevada To Release Second Quarter 2021 Results
Second Quarter Results Release:
August 11th after market close
Conference Call and Webcast:
August 12th 10:00 am ET
Dial-in Numbers:
Toll-Free:1-888-390-0546
International: 416-764-8688
Webcast:
www.franco-nevada.com
Replay (available until August 19th):
Toll-Free:1-888-390-0541
International: 416-764-8677
Pass code: 467266 #
For more information, please go to our website at www.franco-nevada.com or contact:
Sandip Rana
Chief Financial Officer 416-306-6303info@franco-nevada.com
