Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Franco-Nevada Corporation    FNV   CA3518581051

FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION

(FNV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Franco Nevada : Reports Record Results for 2020, Boosts Dividend -- Earnings Review

03/10/2021 | 05:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Maria Armental

Franco-Nevada Corp. reported a stronger fourth-quarter performance that drove record results for 2020, including more than $1 billion in revenue, helped by precious metals prices through the year and the recovery of energy prices in the second half of the year. Here's what you need to know:

PROFIT: Net income for the quarter rose to $176.7 million from $113.3 million a year earlier. On a per-share basis, profit was 93 cents, or 85 cents as adjusted.

REVENUE: Revenue for the quarter rose to $304.5 million from $258.1 million a year earlier.

YEAR: The Canadian gold and energy royalty company ended the year at a profit of $326.2 million on a record $1.02 billion in revenue, compared with a profit of $344.1 million and $844.1 million a year earlier.

OUTLOOK: In 2021, Franco-Nevada expects attributable royalty and stream sales to total 555,000 to 585,000 gold equivalent ounces from mining assets and $115 million to $135 million in revenue from energy assets. For 2021 guidance, the company converted silver, platinum and palladium metals to GEOs using assumed commodity prices of $1,750 Au, $25 Ag, $1,100 Pt and $2,200 Pd. The WTI oil price and Henry Hub natural gas price are assumed to average $55 a barrel and $2.50 per mcf, respectively, the company said.

Franco-Nevada's 5-year outlook calls for its existing portfolio to produce 600,000 and 630,000 GEOs by 2025, assuming the same commodity price assumptions used for 2021 guidance and assuming no other acquisitions.

DIVIDEND: Chief Executive Paul Brink said in a statement that given the outlook, Franco-Nevada is raising its quarterly dividend to 30 cents a share, from 26 cents a share, starting with the second-quarter payment in June.

DIVERSITY: Franco-Nevada adopted a goal of at least 40% diverse representation at the Board and senior management levels by 2025.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-21 1746ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION 1.53% 142.86 Delayed Quote.-10.49%
GOLD 0.62% 1726.84 Delayed Quote.-11.24%
All news about FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION
05:46pFRANCO NEVADA  : Reports Record Results for 2020, Boosts Dividend -- Earnings Re..
DJ
05:22pFRANCO NEVADA  : Mar 10 Franco-Nevada Announces Record Annual Results and Divide..
PU
05:18pFRANCO NEVADA  : 2020 Results Presentation
PU
05:18pFRANCO NEVADA  : Update - Franco-Nevada With 2021 Guidance and 5 Year Outlook
MT
05:15pFRANCO NEVADA  : Reports Dividend Increase and Q4 Adj EPS of US$0.85 Per Share, ..
MT
05:09pFRANCO-NEVADA BRIEF : Says Two New Acquisitions Increase Growth Outlook
MT
05:07pFRANCO-NEVADA BRIEF : Reports Dividend Increase and Q4 Net Income $8.5 Million o..
MT
05:01pFRANCO NEVADA  : Announces Record Annual Results and Dividend Increase
PR
05:01pFRANCO NEVADA  : Earnings Flash (FNV.TO) FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION Reports Q4 Ad..
MT
03/10FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 984 M - -
Net income 2020 278 M - -
Net cash 2020 640 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 77,1x
Yield 2020 0,92%
Capitalization 21 295 M 21 293 M -
EV / Sales 2020 21,0x
EV / Sales 2021 17,0x
Nbr of Employees 38
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Franco-Nevada Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 160,34 $
Last Close Price 111,52 $
Spread / Highest target 78,6%
Spread / Average Target 43,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul J. Brink President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sandip Rana Chief Financial Officer
David Harquail Chairman
Philip D. Wilson Vice President-Technical
David Robert Peterson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION-11.63%21 274
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED9.76%8 697
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-20.84%5 091
CHIFENG JILONG GOLD MINING CO.,LTD.-18.03%3 728
PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK15.25%3 715
HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LIMITED-2.47%2 764
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ