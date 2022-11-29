Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FPH   DE000FPH9000

FRANCOTYP-POSTALIA HOLDING AG

(FPH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:30 2022-11-29 am EST
3.055 EUR   +1.83%
04:00aDd : Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Ralf Georg Spielberger, buy
EQ
11/28Francotyp-postalia Holding Ag : Acquisition of treasury shares – 4th interim report
EQ
11/28Dd : Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Ralf Georg Spielberger, buy
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

DD: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Ralf Georg Spielberger, buy

11/29/2022 | 04:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.11.2022 / 09:58 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Ralf Georg
Last name(s): Spielberger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG

b) LEI
529900RE3JI3SZCF9R79 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000FPH9000

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
3.00 EUR 1500.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
3.0000 EUR 1500.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETR
MIC: XETR


29.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Prenzlauer Promenade 28
13089 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.fp-francotyp.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

79601  29.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1500401&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about FRANCOTYP-POSTALIA HOLDING AG
04:00aDd : Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Ralf Georg Spielberger, buy
EQ
11/28Francotyp-postalia Holding Ag : Acquisition of treasury shares – 4th interim report
EQ
11/28Dd : Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Ralf Georg Spielberger, buy
EQ
11/24Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG to Seek Acquisitions
CI
11/24Transcript : Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 24, 20..
CI
11/24Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine M..
CI
11/24Francotyp-postalia Holding Ag : Francotyp-Postalia records double-digit growth in revenue ..
EQ
11/21Francotyp-postalia Holding Ag : Share Buyback - 3rd interim report
EQ
11/17Afr : Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarte..
EQ
11/14Francotyp-postalia Holding Ag : Share Buyback
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 246 M 255 M 255 M
Net income 2022 7,55 M 7,84 M 7,84 M
Net Debt 2022 14,1 M 14,6 M 14,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,38x
Yield 2022 5,77%
Capitalization 48,1 M 50,0 M 50,0 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
EV / Sales 2023 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 899
Free-Float 60,5%
Chart FRANCOTYP-POSTALIA HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRANCOTYP-POSTALIA HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,00 €
Average target price 5,60 €
Spread / Average Target 86,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Lind Chairman-Management Board
Ralf Spielberger Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Granderath Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lars Wittan Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maik Laske Head-Treasury, Investor Relations, M&A
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRANCOTYP-POSTALIA HOLDING AG-2.28%50
CINTAS CORPORATION2.52%46 332
EDENRED SE30.74%13 775
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-44.97%13 028
BUREAU VERITAS SA-12.20%12 126
LG CORP.3.96%10 098