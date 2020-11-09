Francotyp Postalia : FP with robust figures in the first nine months of 2020 despite corona pandemic

DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/9 Month figures

FP with robust figures in the first nine months of 2020 despite corona pandemic



09.11.2020 / 08:06

P R E S S R E L E A S E

FP with robust figures in the first nine months of 2020 despite corona pandemic

Preliminary figures:

- Revenue falls by only 3.2 % to ? 147.6 million despite the Corona crisis

- EBITDA reaches ? 19.5 million

- Adjusted free cash flow increases to ? 11.7 million

- Revenue and EBITDA forecast for 2020 confirmed and free cash flow



Berlin, November 9, 2020 - Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (FP), an expert for secure mail business and secure digital communication processes, is publishing preliminary figures for the first nine months of 2020 before tomorrow's Annual General Meeting. According to preliminary calculations, revenues and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) declined slightly under the influence of the corona pandemic. Like almost all companies, FP continues to feel the effects of the pandemic, but the current figures show how robust its business model and liquidity are.

According to preliminary calculations, revenues for the first nine months of 2020 amounted to ? 147.6 million (9M 2019: ? 152.4 million). In the previous year, sales included high service revenues due to the postage increase in Germany. EBITDA reached ? 19.5 million after ? 21.0 million in the same period of the previous year. In the first nine months of 2020, FP generated free cash flow of ? 7.1 million (9M 2019: ? 0.6 million). Adjusted for investments in finance lease assets, M&A and payments for the ACT project JUMP, free cash flow reached ? 11.7 million compared to ? 7.0 million in the prior-year period.

Rüdiger Andreas Günther, CEO of the FP Group, says: "Our company is showing a very robust development in the Corona year 2020. We have a solid business model and a good liquidity position. In recent months, the entire FP team has done an excellent job despite the difficult situation".

FP confirms forecast for 2020, adjusted free cash flow now expected to be at previous year's level

The stable development supports the view of the management that it has set the right strategic course for the FP Group in the long term. The company is well positioned in its core business, and its digital products hold considerable potential for the future.

The FP Group confirms the forecast for revenue and EBITDA, which was specified when the half-year figures were published, and is increasing its free cash flow forecast (assuming exchange rates remain constant). FP continues to expect a decline in revenue to between ? 195 million and ? 203 million and EBITDA in a range of ? 24 million and ? 28 million for the full year 2020. For the adjusted free cash flow, FP now expects a level roughly on a par with the previous year. Due to the recent resurgence of the corona pandemic and the global countermeasures taken, uncertainty about the further course of business has increased once again.



About Francotyp-Postalia:

The listed and globally operating FP Group with headquarters in Berlin, Germany, is an expert for secure mailing business and secure digital communication processes. As market leader in Germany and Austria, the FP Group offers digital solutions as well as products and services for the consolidation of business mail and the efficient processing of mail for companies and authorities in the "Software", "Mail Services" and "Franking/Inserting" segments. The Group generated revenue of around EUR 210 million in 2019. Francotyp-Postalia has subsidiaries based in ten different countries and is represented by its own trading network in an additional 40 countries. With a company history spanning nearly 100 years, FP possesses a unique DNA in the areas of actuating elements, sensor systems, cryptography and connectivity. FP's global market share for franking systems is more than twelve percent.