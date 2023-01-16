Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
  News
  Summary
    FPH   DE000FPH9000

FRANCOTYP-POSTALIA HOLDING AG

(FPH)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:30:00 2023-01-16 am EST
3.605 EUR   -0.14%
06:42aFrancotyp-postalia Holding Ag : Acquisition of treasury shares – 11th interim report
EQ
01/09Francotyp-postalia Holding Ag : Acquisition of treasury shares – 10th interim report
EQ
01/02Francotyp-postalia Holding Ag : Acquisition of treasury shares – 9th interim report
EQ
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition of treasury shares – 11th interim report

01/16/2023 | 06:42am EST
EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition of treasury shares – 11th interim report

16.01.2023 / 12:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

 

Acquisition of treasury shares – 11th interim report

In the period from January 9, 2023 up to and including January 13, 2023, a total of 18,101 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, the start of which was communicated in the announcement of November 1, 2022 pursuant to Article 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for November 2, 2022.

Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) Market (MIC Code)
January 09, 2023 2.572 3,56000 9.156,32 XETR
January 09, 2023 1.250 3,54000 4.425,00 XGAT
January 10, 2023 3.000 3,60000 10.800,00 XETR
January 10, 2023 1.400 3,60000 5.040,00 XGAT
January 11, 2023 3.100 3,51000 10.881,00 XETR
January 11, 2023 1.300 3,54000 4.602,00 XGAT
January 12, 2023 3.100 3,61500 11.206,50 XETR
January 12, 2023 1.200 3,62000 4.344,00 XGAT
January 13, 2023 1.179 3,61000 4.256,19 XETR
January 13, 2023 - 0,00000 0,00 XGAT

 

The transactions are published in detailed form on the Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG website (http://www.fp-francotyp.com).

The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of this share buyback in the period from November 2, 2022 up to and including January 13, 2023 amounts to 167,194 shares.

The acquisition of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG shares is carried out by a bank commissioned by Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG exclusively via the stock exchange.




Contact:
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Investor Relations
Telefon: +49 (0)30 220 660 410
Telefax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-Mail: ir@francotyp.com

16.01.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Prenzlauer Promenade 28
13089 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 220 660 410
Fax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-mail: ir@francotyp.com
Internet: www.fp-francotyp.com
ISIN: DE000FPH9000
WKN: FPH900
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1536007

 
End of News EQS News Service

1536007  16.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1536007&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 247 M 268 M 268 M
Net income 2022 7,23 M 7,83 M 7,83 M
Net Debt 2022 14,1 M 15,3 M 15,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,02x
Yield 2022 4,79%
Capitalization 57,8 M 62,5 M 62,5 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 899
Free-Float 60,5%
Chart FRANCOTYP-POSTALIA HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRANCOTYP-POSTALIA HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,61 €
Average target price 5,70 €
Spread / Average Target 57,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Lind Chairman-Management Board
Ralf Spielberger Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Granderath Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lars Wittan Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maik Laske Head-Treasury, Investor Relations, M&A
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRANCOTYP-POSTALIA HOLDING AG4.64%63
CINTAS CORPORATION-0.60%45 619
TELEPERFORMANCE SE10.24%15 690
EDENRED SE-3.46%13 244
BUREAU VERITAS SA7.27%12 923
LG CORP.4.87%10 416