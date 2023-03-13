Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition of treasury shares – 19th interim report
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition of treasury shares – 19th interim report
13.03.2023 / 17:13 CET/CEST
Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Acquisition of treasury shares – 19th interim report
In the period from March 6, 2023 up to and including March 10, 2023, a total of 4,470 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, the start of which was communicated in the announcement of November 1, 2022 pursuant to Article 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for November 2, 2022.
Date
Total number of shares bought back (number)
Volume-weighted average price (EUR)
Volume (EUR)
Market (MIC Code) March 06, 2023
650
4.00962
2,606.25
XETR
March 06, 2023
650
3.49000
2,268.50
XGAT
March 07, 2023
-
0.00000
0.00
XETR
March 07, 2023
650
3.49000
2,268.50
XGAT
March 08, 2023
-
0.00000
0.00
XETR
March 08, 2023
640
3.49000
2,233.60
XGAT
March 09, 2023
-
0.00000
0.00
XETR
March 09, 2023
600
3.49000
2,094.00
XGAT
March 10, 2023
640
3.48000
2,227.20
XETR
March 10, 2023
640
3.48000
2,227.20
XGAT
The transactions are published in detailed form on the Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG website (
http://www.fp-francotyp.com).
The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of this share buyback in the period from November 2, 2022 up to and including March 10, 2023 amounts to 225,480 shares.
The acquisition of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG shares is carried out by a bank commissioned by Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG exclusively via the stock exchange.
Contact:
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Investor Relations
Telefon: +49 (0)30 220 660 410
Telefax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-Mail: ir@francotyp.com
Language:
English
Company:
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Prenzlauer Promenade 28
13089 Berlin
Germany
Phone:
+49 (0)30 220 660 410
Fax:
+49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-mail:
ir@francotyp.com
Internet:
www.fp-francotyp.com
ISIN:
DE000FPH9000
WKN:
FPH900
Listed:
Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID:
1581261
All news about FRANCOTYP-POSTALIA HOLDING AG
Sales 2022
247 M
264 M
264 M
Net income 2022
7,23 M
7,71 M
7,71 M
Net Debt 2022
14,1 M
15,0 M
15,0 M
P/E ratio 2022
7,93x
Yield 2022
4,85%
Capitalization
57,1 M
60,9 M
60,9 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,29x
EV / Sales 2023
0,25x
Nbr of Employees
899
Free-Float
60,5%
