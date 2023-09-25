EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition of treasury shares – 47th interim report



25.09.2023 / 14:19 CET/CEST

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares – 47th interim report

In the period from September 18, 2023 up to and including September 22, 2023, a total of 3,600 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, the start of which was communicated in the announcement of November 1, 2022 pursuant to Article 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for November 2, 2022.

Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) Market (MIC Code) September 18, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XETR September 18, 2023 610 3.06000 1,866.60 XGAT September 19, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XETR September 19, 2023 640 3.08000 1,971.20 XGAT September 20, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XETR September 20, 2023 700 3.12000 2,184.00 XGAT September 21, 2023 250 3.16000 790.00 XETR September 21, 2023 700 3.10000 2,170.00 XGAT September 22, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XETR September 22, 2023 700 3.12000 2,184.00 XGAT

The transactions are published in detailed form on the Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG website (http://www.fp-francotyp.com).

The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of this share buyback in the period from November 2, 2022 up to and including September 22, 2023 amounts to 405,330 shares.

The acquisition of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG shares is carried out by a bank commissioned by Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG exclusively via the stock exchange.

Contact:Francotyp-Postalia Holding AGInvestor RelationsTelefon: +49 (0)30 220 660 410Telefax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425E-Mail: ir@francotyp.com