Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition of treasury shares – 47th interim report

25.09.2023 / 14:19 CET/CEST
Acquisition of treasury shares – 47th interim report

In the period from September 18, 2023 up to and including September 22, 2023, a total of 3,600 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, the start of which was communicated in the announcement of November 1, 2022 pursuant to Article 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for November 2, 2022.

DateTotal number of shares bought back (number)Volume-weighted average price (EUR)Volume (EUR)Market (MIC Code)
September 18, 2023-0.000000.00XETR
September 18, 20236103.060001,866.60XGAT
September 19, 2023-0.000000.00XETR
September 19, 20236403.080001,971.20XGAT
September 20, 2023-0.000000.00XETR
September 20, 20237003.120002,184.00XGAT
September 21, 20232503.16000790.00XETR
September 21, 20237003.100002,170.00XGAT
September 22, 2023-0.000000.00XETR
September 22, 20237003.120002,184.00XGAT

 

The transactions are published in detailed form on the Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG website (http://www.fp-francotyp.com).

The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of this share buyback in the period from November 2, 2022 up to and including September 22, 2023 amounts to 405,330 shares.

The acquisition of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG shares is carried out by a bank commissioned by Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG exclusively via the stock exchange.



Contact:
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Investor Relations
Telefon: +49 (0)30 220 660 410
Telefax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-Mail: ir@francotyp.com

Language:English
Company:Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Prenzlauer Promenade 28
13089 Berlin
Germany
Phone:+49 (0)30 220 660 410
Fax:+49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-mail:ir@francotyp.com
Internet:www.fp-francotyp.com
ISIN:DE000FPH9000
WKN:FPH900
Listed:Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID:1733769

 
