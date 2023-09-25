EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Key word(s): Share Buyback
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition of treasury shares – 47th interim report
25.09.2023 / 14:19 CET/CEST
Acquisition of treasury shares – 47th interim report
In the period from September 18, 2023 up to and including September 22, 2023, a total of 3,600 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, the start of which was communicated in the announcement of November 1, 2022 pursuant to Article 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for November 2, 2022.
Francotyp Postalia Holding AG is a Germany-based holding company engaged in the outbound mail processing sector. The Company diversifies its operations into three product segments: Franking and Inserting; Mail Services, and Software Solutions. In the Franking and Inserting product segment, the Company concentrates on developing, manufacturing, selling and leasing franking and inserting machines. The Mail Services product segment comprises the consolidation of business mail and is operated by freesort GmbH, which has its branches throughout Germany. The mail consolidation services include collecting letters from clients, sorting them and delivering them in batches to a sorting office of postal distributors. The Software Solutions segment comprises two solutions: hybrid mail and fully electronic solution via De-Mail.