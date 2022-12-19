Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition of treasury shares – 7th interim report
EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition of treasury shares – 7th interim report
19.12.2022 / 12:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Acquisition of treasury shares – 7th interim report
In the period from December 12, 2022 up to and including December 16, 2022, a total of 25,729 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, the start of which was communicated in the announcement of November 1, 2022 pursuant to Article 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for November 2, 2022.
Date
Total number of shares bought back (number)
Volume-weighted average price (EUR)
Volume (EUR)
Market (MIC Code)
December 12, 2022
-
0.00000
0.00
XETR
December 12, 2022
1,500
3.17000
4,755.00
XGAT
December 13, 2022
9,000
3.28000
29,520.00
XETR
December 13, 2022
1,500
3.20000
4,800.00
XGAT
December 14, 2022
-
0.00000
0,00
XETR
December 14, 2022
-
0.00000
0,00
XGAT
December 15, 2022
3,129
3.30000
10.325,70
XETR
December 15, 2022
-
0.00000
0,00
XGAT
December 16, 2022
9,000
3.33333
30.000,00
XETR
December 16, 2022
1,600
3.34000
5.344,00
XGAT
The transactions are published in detailed form on the Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG website (
http://www.fp-francotyp.com).
The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of this share buyback in the period from November 2, 2022 up to and including December 16, 2022 amounts to 99,346 shares.
The acquisition of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG shares is carried out by a bank commissioned by Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG exclusively via the stock exchange.
Contact:
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Investor Relations
Telefon: +49 (0)30 220 660 410
Telefax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-Mail: ir@francotyp.com
19.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English
Company:
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Prenzlauer Promenade 28
13089 Berlin
Germany
Phone:
+49 (0)30 220 660 410
Fax:
+49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-mail:
ir@francotyp.com
Internet:
www.fp-francotyp.com
ISIN:
DE000FPH9000
WKN:
FPH900
Listed:
Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID:
1516549
End of News
EQS News Service
1516549 19.12.2022 CET/CEST
© EQS 2022
All news about FRANCOTYP-POSTALIA HOLDING AG
Sales 2022
246 M
261 M
261 M
Net income 2022
7,55 M
8,01 M
8,01 M
Net Debt 2022
14,1 M
15,0 M
15,0 M
P/E ratio 2022
7,15x
Yield 2022
5,15%
Capitalization
53,9 M
57,2 M
57,2 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,28x
EV / Sales 2023
0,24x
Nbr of Employees
899
Free-Float
60,5%
Chart FRANCOTYP-POSTALIA HOLDING AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends FRANCOTYP-POSTALIA HOLDING AG
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
3,36 €
Average target price
5,60 €
Spread / Average Target
66,7%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.