EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition of treasury shares – 7th interim report



19.12.2022 / 12:20 CET/CEST

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares – 7th interim report

In the period from December 12, 2022 up to and including December 16, 2022, a total of 25,729 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, the start of which was communicated in the announcement of November 1, 2022 pursuant to Article 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for November 2, 2022.

Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) Market (MIC Code) December 12, 2022 - 0.00000 0.00 XETR December 12, 2022 1,500 3.17000 4,755.00 XGAT December 13, 2022 9,000 3.28000 29,520.00 XETR December 13, 2022 1,500 3.20000 4,800.00 XGAT December 14, 2022 - 0.00000 0,00 XETR December 14, 2022 - 0.00000 0,00 XGAT December 15, 2022 3,129 3.30000 10.325,70 XETR December 15, 2022 - 0.00000 0,00 XGAT December 16, 2022 9,000 3.33333 30.000,00 XETR December 16, 2022 1,600 3.34000 5.344,00 XGAT

The transactions are published in detailed form on the Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG website (http://www.fp-francotyp.com).

The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of this share buyback in the period from November 2, 2022 up to and including December 16, 2022 amounts to 99,346 shares.

The acquisition of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG shares is carried out by a bank commissioned by Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG exclusively via the stock exchange.

Contact:Francotyp-Postalia Holding AGInvestor RelationsTelefon: +49 (0)30 220 660 410Telefax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425E-Mail: ir@francotyp.com