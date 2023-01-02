Advanced search
    FPH   DE000FPH9000

FRANCOTYP-POSTALIA HOLDING AG

(FPH)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:30 2023-01-02 am EST
3.470 EUR   +0.58%
2022Francotyp-postalia Holding Ag : Acquisition of treasury shares – 8th interim report
EQ
2022Francotyp-postalia Holding Ag : Acquisition of treasury shares – 7th interim report
EQ
2022Francotyp-postalia Holding Ag : Acquisition of treasury shares – 6th interim report
EQ
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition of treasury shares – 9th interim report

01/02/2023 | 07:02am EST
EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition of treasury shares – 9th interim report

02.01.2023 / 13:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

 

Acquisition of treasury shares – 9th interim report

In the period from December 26, 2022 up to and including December 30, 2022, a total of 9,804 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, the start of which was communicated in the announcement of November 1, 2022 pursuant to Article 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for November 2, 2022.

Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) Market (MIC Code)
December 26, 2022 - 0.00000 0.00 XETR
December 26, 2022 - 0.00000 0.00 XGAT
December 27, 2022 1,950 3.50000 6,825.00 XETR
December 27, 2022 1,200 3.49000 4,188.00 XGAT
December 28, 2022 4,000 3.46500 13,860.00 XETR
December 28, 2022 1,300 3.47000 4,511.00 XGAT
December 29, 2022 54 3.39000 183.06 XETR
December 29, 2022 1,300 3.45000 4,485.00 XGAT
December 30, 2022 - 0.00000 0.00 XETR
December 30, 2022 - 0.00000 0.00 XGAT

 

The transactions are published in detailed form on the Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG website (http://www.fp-francotyp.com).

The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of this share buyback in the period from November 2, 2022 up to and including December 30, 2022 amounts to 146,514 shares.

The acquisition of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG shares is carried out by a bank commissioned by Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG exclusively via the stock exchange.



Contact:
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Investor Relations
Telefon: +49 (0)30 220 660 410
Telefax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-Mail: ir@francotyp.com

02.01.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Prenzlauer Promenade 28
13089 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 220 660 410
Fax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-mail: ir@francotyp.com
Internet: www.fp-francotyp.com
ISIN: DE000FPH9000
WKN: FPH900
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1525325

 
End of News EQS News Service

1525325  02.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1525325&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
