Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition of treasury shares – 9th interim report



02.01.2023 / 13:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares – 9th interim report

In the period from December 26, 2022 up to and including December 30, 2022, a total of 9,804 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, the start of which was communicated in the announcement of November 1, 2022 pursuant to Article 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for November 2, 2022.

Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) Market (MIC Code) December 26, 2022 - 0.00000 0.00 XETR December 26, 2022 - 0.00000 0.00 XGAT December 27, 2022 1,950 3.50000 6,825.00 XETR December 27, 2022 1,200 3.49000 4,188.00 XGAT December 28, 2022 4,000 3.46500 13,860.00 XETR December 28, 2022 1,300 3.47000 4,511.00 XGAT December 29, 2022 54 3.39000 183.06 XETR December 29, 2022 1,300 3.45000 4,485.00 XGAT December 30, 2022 - 0.00000 0.00 XETR December 30, 2022 - 0.00000 0.00 XGAT

The transactions are published in detailed form on the Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG website (http://www.fp-francotyp.com).

The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of this share buyback in the period from November 2, 2022 up to and including December 30, 2022 amounts to 146,514 shares.

The acquisition of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG shares is carried out by a bank commissioned by Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG exclusively via the stock exchange.

