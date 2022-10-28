Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
  News
  7. Summary
    FPH   DE000FPH9000

FRANCOTYP-POSTALIA HOLDING AG

(FPH)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36 2022-10-28 am EDT
3.270 EUR   +7.92%
Francotyp-Postalia to Start $2 Million Share Repurchase Program
MT
Francotyp-postalia Holding Ag :  Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG decides on share buyback program with a volume of up to EUR 2 million
EQ
Dd : Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG:  Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG decides on share buyback program with a volume of up to EUR 2 million

10/28/2022 | 11:15am EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG:  Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG decides on share buyback program with a volume of up to EUR 2 million

28-Oct-2022 / 17:13 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17
of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

 

 Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG decides on share buyback program with a volume of up to EUR 2 million

Berlin, October 28, 2022 – The Management Board of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (ISIN DE000FPH9000) ("Company") today resolved, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, to launch a share buyback program using the authorization granted by the Company's Annual Shareholders' Meeting on November 10, 2020 ("Share Buyback Program 2022").

Under the 2022 share buyback program, up to a total of 557,680 treasury shares (corresponding to up to approximately 3.4% of the Company's current share capital) are to be repurchased via the stock exchange at a total purchase price (excluding transaction costs) of a maximum of EUR 2.0 million. Currently, the Company already holds 257,393 treasury shares, corresponding to around 1.6% of the Company's current share capital.

The treasury shares shall be acquired exclusively via the stock exchange in accordance with the trading conditions of Art. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The repurchased shares may be used for all purposes permitted under the provisions of stock corporation law and the aforementioned authorization. Further details will be announced separately by the Company before the start of the share buyback program 2022.

Contact:

Anna Lehmann

Tel.: +49 30 220 660 425

e-mail: ir@francotyp.com

 

About Francotyp-Postalia:

 Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, a listed company based in Berlin, is the holding company of the globally operating FP Group (FP). FP is an expert in solutions that make office and work life easier and more efficient. FP has the following business areas: Digital Business Solutions, Mailing, Shipping & Office Solutions and Mail Services. In the Digital Business Solutions business areas, FP optimises customers’ business processes and offers solutions such as electronic signatures, hybrid mail, input/output management for physical and digital documents and the data-driven automation of complex business processes. In the Mailing, Shipping & Office Solutions business area, FP is the world’s third-largest provider of mailing systems and market leader in Germany, Austria, Scandinavia, and Italy. FP has subsidiaries in 14 countries and is represented by its dealer network in many  further countries. In the Mail Services business area, FP offers the consolidation of business mail and is among the leading providers in Germany. In 2021, FP generated revenue of more than EUR 200 million.

 

28-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Prenzlauer Promenade 28
13089 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 220 660 410
Fax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-mail: ir@francotyp.com
Internet: www.fp-francotyp.com
ISIN: DE000FPH9000
WKN: FPH900
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1474865

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1474865  28-Oct-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1474865&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
