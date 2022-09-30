EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Ralf Spielberger new CFO of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG



30.09.2022

Ralf Spielberger new CFO of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG



Berlin, 30 September 2022 - The Supervisory Board of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (ISIN DE000FPH9000) has appointed Ralf Spielberger (54) as a member of the Management Board and as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect of 1 October 2022. He will take over the functions of Martin Geisel (62), who, as agreed, will not be extending his contract. The personnel announcement had already been made by the company within the general shareholders' meeting in June 2022.

Since 2007, Spielberger has been CFO for the European business at Pitney Bowes and, since 2011, managing director for the companies in Germany and Austria. In 2015, he moved to ADAC SE, where he was responsible for Finance and Services as a member of the Management Board. After a short period at Thieme Verlag as CFO and Chief Operating Officer, he became CFO of Ventura Travel until September 2022. Mr Spielberger is not only a financial expert, but also has extensive experience with digital transformation processes in various industries. He will thus complement FP's management team in the challenges ahead and ensure the continuation of the transformation with profitable growth, especially contributing his transformation expertise in the areas of ERP/CRM, Finance and Services.

The Supervisory Board thanks Martin Geisel for his commitment and for his contribution to the implementation of FP's transformation.



"In Ralf Spielberger, we have found an expert who will not only successfully drive forward the transformation of FP but will also provide momentum from his extensive experience in the further optimisation of processes. We wish him and his team every success," says Dr Alexander Granderath, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. "Martin Geisel is accompanied by our best wishes for his future."

For more information about Mr. Spielberger, we invite you to have a look at the introduction video of the Annual General Meeting 2022 (https://www.fp-francotyp.com/hv2022_en).

Photos of Mr. Spielberger are available at the company's website: https://www.fp-dam.com/management-board-14007aff6eb6b91a

For Investor Relations press enquiries, please contact:

Anna Lehmann



Tel.: +49 (0)30 220 660 410

E-mail: a.lehmann@francotyp.com

About Francotyp-Postalia:

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, a listed company based in Berlin, is the holding company of the globally operating FP Group (FP). FP is an expert in solutions that make office and work life easier and more efficient. FP has the following business units: Digital Business Solutions, Mailing, Shipping & Office Solutions and Mail Services. In the Digital Business Solutions business unit, FP optimises customers’ business processes and offers solutions such as electronic signatures, hybrid mail, input/output management for physical and digital documents and the data-driven automation of complex business processes. In the Mailing, Shipping & Office Solutions business unit, FP is the world’s third-largest provider of mailing systems and is also the market leader in Germany, Austria, Scandinavia and Italy. FP has subsidiaries based in 15 countries and is represented by its own trading network in many other countries. In the Mail Services business unit, FP offers the consolidation of business mail and is among the leading providers in Germany. In 2021, FP generated revenue of more than EUR 200 million.