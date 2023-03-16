Advanced search
Francotyp Postalia : New major shareholder at Francotyp-Postalia

03/16/2023 | 07:05am EDT
Berlin, March 14, 2023 - Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (ISIN DE000FPH9000) has been informed that Obotritia Capital KGaA has wholly sold its shares (formerly 28.01%) in Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG with effect from March 7th, 2023.

The new main shareholder is OSP Alpha Management Limited, holding 25.34% of the shares. Behind OSP Alpha Management stands Dr. Dirk Markus.

The Management Board of FP welcomes the new main shareholder's entry and looks forward to working with the new shareholder.

FP will present its annual report for the past financial year on April 27, 2023 and confirms its guidance for 2022.

FP significantly increased both revenue and earnings in the first nine months of 2022. Consolidated revenue increased by 26.8% to EUR 188.7 million. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 41.4% to EUR 22.4 million.

FP has been consistently implementing the FUTURE@FP transformation programme since spring 2021. The goal is to transform the FP Group into a sustainably profitable international technology group.The results show that the measures are taking effect and FP simultaneously follows its growth path and achieves operational improvements across all business segments.

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG published this content on 14 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2023 11:04:10 UTC.


