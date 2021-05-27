Log in
    FPH   DE000FPH9000

FRANCOTYP-POSTALIA HOLDING AG

(FPH)
  Report
Francotyp Postalia : FP with solid performance in the first quarter of 2021

05/27/2021 | 03:35am EDT
Berlin, 27 May 2021 - Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (ISIN DE000FPH9000), today presented its figures for the first quarter of 2021. Despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, FP put in a robust business performance in the first three months while also working on the FUTURE@FP transformation programme, which the Management Board unveiled only recently. The long-term aim is to transform the company into a sustainably profitable international technology group.

Consolidated revenue amounted to EUR 51.5 million in the first three months of this year, compared with EUR 57.0 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) came to EUR 4.9 million, compared with EUR 8.0 million in the same quarter of the previous year. FP also generated a free cash flow of EUR 4.5 million in the last quarter, as against EUR 0.0 million in the same period of the previous year. It should be noted that the first quarter of the previous year was still virtually unaffected by the pandemic situation and was also better than average.

FP sees decline in franking business

Revenue in the traditional Franking and Office Solutions business fell by 14.5% to EUR 30.2 million. Revenue in the Mail Services business regarding the collection, franking and consolidation of business mail declined by 3.4% to EUR 16.6 million. The processed mail volume decreased slightly as expected. Meanwhile, revenue in the Software & BPA/IoT business developed positively. It grew by 6.3% to EUR 4.8 million. The pandemic situation resulted in substantial restrictions in the input and output management business, and Internet of Things (IoT) projects have been further delayed. However, the signature solution FP Sign saw an increase in business volume and positive development of the order pipeline.

The company is still positive about the digital sector. In the new growth areas, FP is pursuing a customer-centric approach to develop solutions and bring them to market. In this process, FP identifies sub-markets for solutions that will be tapped into with a focused approach. A successful example of this process is FP Sign, with tax consultants as the target market. Just recently, FP has entered into an important partnership with DATEV eG, the third-largest provider of business software in Germany and one of the major European IT service providers for tax consultants, auditors and lawyers. Tax consultants and their clients can thus digitally sign documents such as tax consulting contracts, tax returns and annual statements at the push of a button.

FP CEO Carsten Lind explains: 'We made a solid start to the year given the difficult conditions. Nevertheless, further measures are necessary. Firstly, we must continue to adapt the cost structure to the revenue volume. Secondly, we must cultivate and expand the business areas that can at least compensate for the revenue decline in the Franking business. We are therefore hard at work on our transformation programme in order to successfully position FP for the future.'

EBITDA margin of 9.6%

In the first quarter of 2021, the FP Group generated EBITDA of EUR 4.9 million. The EBITDA margin thus amounted to 9.6%, compared with 14.0% in the same period of the previous year. The revenue decline and lower own work capitalised had a negative effect. In contrast, initial savings in employee benefit expenses made a positive contribution to the development of EBITDA, as management structures were streamlined significantly. Employee benefit expenses decreased by 3.9% to EUR 15.4 million. The cost of materials decreased by 8.1% to EUR 25.8 million in the first three months of 2021, primarily as a result of the revenue decline in the Franking and Office Solutions business. Other operating expenses fell by 9.8% to EUR 7.8 million. Amortisation, depreciation and impairment declined by 16.9% to EUR 4.5 million. As a result of lower EBITDA, consolidated profit amounted to EUR 0.9 million in the first three months of 2021, compared with EUR 1.9 million in the same period of the previous year. Earnings per share (EPS) amounted to EUR 0.05 as against EUR 0.12 in the first three months of 2020.

Forecast for 2021 confirmed

2021 will be shaped by the transformation of the FP Group. For the year as a whole, the Management Board anticipates revenue of between EUR 185 and 196 million and EBITDA of EUR 6 to 12 million (EBITDA margin of 3% to 6%).

The company will push on with the restructuring in a targeted and speedy manner. With the FUTURE@FP transformation programme, the Management Board is laying the foundations for a successful Group in the future. In the long term, the digital products in particular hold considerable potential for the future.

Key figures at a glance:

Disclaimer

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 07:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
