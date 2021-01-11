PRESS RELEASE : Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Martin Geisel becomes new CFO of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG and Sven Meise leaves the Board of Management

Log in
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Martin Geisel becomes new CFO of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG and Sven Meise leaves the Board of Management

01/11/2021 | 11:01am EST
 DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel 
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Martin Geisel becomes new CFO of 
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG and Sven Meise leaves the Board of Management 
 
2021-01-11 / 17:00 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
P R E S S R E L E A S E 
 
*Martin Geisel becomes new CFO of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG and Sven 
Meise leaves the Board of Management* 
 
Berlin, 11 January 2021. Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (ISIN DE000FPH9000) 
announces that Sven Meise has resigned as member of the Board of Management 
on 11 January 2020 in agreement with the Supervisory Board and at his own 
request. 
 
The Supervisory Board thanks Mr. Meise for his commitment and wishes him all 
the best in his future professional and private life. The members of the 
Management Board would like to thank him for his contribution and good 
cooperation over the last six years. 
 
In addition, the Supervisory Board appointed Martin Geisel as a further 
member of the Board of Management. Mr. Geisel, born in 1960 and a graduate 
in business administration, will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer 
(CFO) at FP. Previously, he was CFO at ISS Facility Services Holding GmbH 
for eleven years and from 2017 to 2020, he was CEO at ISS Communication 
Services GmbH, a leading company in the field of workplace experience and 
facility management. From 1997 to 2009, Martin Geisel worked for the 
U.S.-listed Danaher Corporation, where his positions included CFO of Leica 
Microsystems, Hach-Lange and Fluke. 
 
The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board wish Mr. Geisel every 
success and look forward to working with him. 
 
*For Investor Relations press enquiries, please contact: * 
Anna Lehmann 
 
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 220 660 410 
E-mail: a.lehmann@francotyp.com 
 
*About Francotyp-Postalia:* 
The listed and globally operating FP Group with headquarters in Berlin, 
Germany, is an expert for secure mailing business and secure digital 
communication processes. As market leader in Germany and Austria, the FP 
Group offers digital solutions as well as products and services for the 
consolidation of business mail and the efficient processing of mail for 
companies and authorities in the "Software", "Mail Services" and 
"Franking/Inserting" segments. The Group generated revenue of around EUR 210 
million in 2019. Francotyp-Postalia has subsidiaries based in ten different 
countries and is represented by its own trading network in an additional 40 
countries. With a company history spanning nearly 100 years, FP possesses a 
unique DNA in the areas of actuating elements, sensor systems, cryptography 
and connectivity. FP's global market share for franking systems is more than 
twelve percent. 
 
2021-01-11 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language:    English 
Company:     Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG 
             Prenzlauer Promenade 28 
             13089 Berlin 
             Germany 
Phone:       +49 (0)30 220 660 410 
Fax:         +49 (0)30 220 660 425 
E-mail:      ir@francotyp.com 
Internet:    www.fp-francotyp.com 
ISIN:        DE000FPH9000 
WKN:         FPH900 
Listed:      Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated 
             Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, 
             Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID: 1159817 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
1159817 2021-01-11

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 11, 2021 11:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

