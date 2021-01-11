PRESS RELEASE : Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Martin Geisel becomes new CFO of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG and Sven Meise leaves the Board of Management

DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Martin Geisel becomes new CFO of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG and Sven Meise leaves the Board of Management 2021-01-11 / 17:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. P R E S S R E L E A S E *Martin Geisel becomes new CFO of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG and Sven Meise leaves the Board of Management* Berlin, 11 January 2021. Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (ISIN DE000FPH9000) announces that Sven Meise has resigned as member of the Board of Management on 11 January 2020 in agreement with the Supervisory Board and at his own request. The Supervisory Board thanks Mr. Meise for his commitment and wishes him all the best in his future professional and private life. The members of the Management Board would like to thank him for his contribution and good cooperation over the last six years. In addition, the Supervisory Board appointed Martin Geisel as a further member of the Board of Management. Mr. Geisel, born in 1960 and a graduate in business administration, will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at FP. Previously, he was CFO at ISS Facility Services Holding GmbH for eleven years and from 2017 to 2020, he was CEO at ISS Communication Services GmbH, a leading company in the field of workplace experience and facility management. From 1997 to 2009, Martin Geisel worked for the U.S.-listed Danaher Corporation, where his positions included CFO of Leica Microsystems, Hach-Lange and Fluke. The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board wish Mr. Geisel every success and look forward to working with him. *For Investor Relations press enquiries, please contact: * Anna Lehmann Tel.: +49 (0) 30 220 660 410 E-mail: a.lehmann@francotyp.com *About Francotyp-Postalia:* The listed and globally operating FP Group with headquarters in Berlin, Germany, is an expert for secure mailing business and secure digital communication processes. As market leader in Germany and Austria, the FP Group offers digital solutions as well as products and services for the consolidation of business mail and the efficient processing of mail for companies and authorities in the "Software", "Mail Services" and "Franking/Inserting" segments. The Group generated revenue of around EUR 210 million in 2019. Francotyp-Postalia has subsidiaries based in ten different countries and is represented by its own trading network in an additional 40 countries. With a company history spanning nearly 100 years, FP possesses a unique DNA in the areas of actuating elements, sensor systems, cryptography and connectivity. FP's global market share for franking systems is more than twelve percent. 2021-01-11 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG Prenzlauer Promenade 28 13089 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 (0)30 220 660 410 Fax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425 E-mail: ir@francotyp.com Internet: www.fp-francotyp.com ISIN: DE000FPH9000 WKN: FPH900 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1159817 End of News DGAP News Service 1159817 2021-01-11

