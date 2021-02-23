Log in
FRANCOTYP-POSTALIA HOLDING AG

(FPH)
PRESS RELEASE : Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Profitability impacted by one-time effects in the 2020 financial year

02/23/2021 | 05:38pm EST
DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast 
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Profitability impacted by one-time effects in the 2020 financial year 
2021-02-23 / 23:35 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
P R E S S R E L E A S E 
Profitability impacted by one-time effects in the 2020 financial year 
  . Forecast for revenue and free cash flow confirmed 
  . EBITDA 2020 burdened by one-time effects 
  . Restructuring process initiated to streamline FP and accelerate growth of digital solutions 
  . 2021 will be a year of transformation 
Berlin, 23. February 2021 - In the course of preparing the 2020 consolidated financial statements of Francotyp-Postalia 
Holding AG (ISIN DE000FPH9000), the forecast for revenue and free cash flow is confirmed. Earnings before interest, 
taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) would also have reached the expectations of EUR 24 to 28 million in 
operational terms, but will be negatively impacted by one-off effects. 
These one-time effects are related to the focus on profitable growth and a streamlining of the corporate structure. 
Expenditures for restructuring measures amounting to approximately EUR 9 million are to be taken into account in the 
2020 consolidated financial statements. Furthermore, a reengineering of the ERP/CRM project is required, necessitating 
derecognition of intangible assets in the amount of approximately EUR 7 million. As a result, operating EBITDA of 
approximately EUR 23 to 24 million before non-recurring items is expected and EBITDA of EUR 7 to 8 million is projected 
to be reported. 
In addition, impairment losses on intangible and other assets of approximately EUR 2 million are expected to impact 
earnings before interest and taxes. 
"We are looking ahead with focus and creating the conditions in 2021 to achieve sustainable and profitable growth for 
the company.", says Carsten Lind, Chairman of the Management Board. Especially in digital solutions, Carsten Lind wants 
to set the course for future growth. 
For the current year 2021, the Management Board expects a slight decline in revenue in the core franking business due 
to Corona. The restructuring measures are necessary in order to increase profitability in the future. The aim is to 
achieve annual cost savings exceeding EUR 10 million from 2022/2023. The first earnings contributions are expected as 
early as 2021, thus helping to achieve a sustained improvement in profitability (EBITDA). 
Guidance on revenue, EBITDA and free cash flow for the 2021 financial year will be provided as part of the publication 
of the 2020 Annual Report on April 29, 2021. 
For Investor Relations press enquiries, please contact: 
Anna Lehmann 
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 220 660 410 
E-mail: a.lehmann@francotyp.com 
About Francotyp-Postalia: 
The international, listed FP Group, headquartered in Berlin, is an expert in secure mailing business and secure digital 
communication processes. As the market leader in Germany and Austria, the FP Group offers digital solutions as well as 
products and services for the consolidation of business mail and the efficient processing of mail for companies and 
authorities in the "Software", "Mail Services" and "Franking/Inserting" segments. The Group generated revenue of around 
EUR 210 million in 2019. Francotyp-Postalia has subsidiaries in ten different countries and is represented by its own 
trading network in a further 40 countries. With a company history spanning nearly 100 years, FP possesses a unique DNA 
in the areas of actuating elements, sensor systems, cryptography and connectivity. FP's global market share for 
franking systems is more than twelve percent. 
Contact: 
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG 
Anna Lehmann 
Telefon: +49 (0)30 220 660 410 
Telefax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425 
E-Mail: ir@francotyp.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-02-23 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG 
              Prenzlauer Promenade 28 
              13089 Berlin 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)30 220 660 410 
Fax:          +49 (0)30 220 660 425 
E-mail:       ir@francotyp.com 
Internet:     www.fp-francotyp.com 
ISIN:         DE000FPH9000 
WKN:          FPH900 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1170612 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1170612 2021-02-23

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 23, 2021 17:37 ET (22:37 GMT)

