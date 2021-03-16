Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Frank's International N.V.    FI   NL0010556684

FRANK'S INTERNATIONAL N.V.

(FI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates STAY, GNMK, RMBL, FI, NTEC; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

03/16/2021 | 02:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAY) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to a joint venture between funds managed by Blackstone Real Estate Partners and Starwood Capital Group for $19.50 per share in cash. If you are an Extended Stay shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Roche for $24.05 per share in cash. If you are a GenMark shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options

RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with RideNow. If you are a RumbleOn shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Frank's International N.V. (NYSE: FI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Expro Group. If you are a Frank's shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Decoy Biosystems, Inc. Upon completion of the merger, former Decoy stockholders are expected to own approximately 75% of the combined company, and Intec shareholders are expected to own approximately 25% of the combined company, on a fully diluted basis. If you are an Intec shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com 


 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-alert-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-stay-gnmk-rmbl-fi-ntec-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301248677.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about FRANK'S INTERNATIONAL N.V.
02:06pINVESTIGATION ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates STAY, GNMK, RMBL, FI, NTEC; ..
PR
03/15FRANK INTERNATIONAL N  : Barclays Upgrades Frank's International to Equalweight ..
MT
03/13FRANK'S INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR ALERT : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merge..
BU
03/11FRANK'S INTERNATIONAL N.V.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change..
AQ
03/11SHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Investigates Frank's International N.V.
PR
03/11SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Building Out Thursday Gains
MT
03/11FRANK'S MERGER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whe..
BU
03/11SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Advance Premarket Thursday
MT
03/11FRANK INTERNATIONAL N  : International and Expro Proposed Combination
PU
03/11FRANK INTERNATIONAL N  : International, Expro Group Unveil Plans to Merge
MT
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ