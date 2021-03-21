Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Frank's International N.V.    FI   NL0010556684

FRANK'S INTERNATIONAL N.V.

(FI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lifshitz Law Firm :, P.C. Announces Investigation of STAY, FI, GNMK, NTEC, RMBL, and SLGG

03/21/2021 | 03:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, March 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAY)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of STAY to a joint venture between funds managed by Blackstone Real Estate Partners and Starwood Capital Group for $19.50 per share in cash.

If you are a STAY investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Frank's International N.V. (NYSE: FI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of FI and Expro Group.

If you are a FI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of GNMK to Roche for $24.05 per share in cash.

If you are a GNMK investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of NTEC with Decoy Biosystems, Inc. Upon completion of the merger, former Decoy stockholders are expected to own approximately 75% of the combined company, and Intec shareholders are expected to own approximately 25% of the combined company, on a fully diluted basis.

If you are a NTEC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of RMBL and RideNow.

If you are a RMBL investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of SLGG with Mobcrush Streaming. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Mobcrush will receive 0.528 shares of Super League per share.

If you are a SLGG investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone:  516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifshitz-law-firm-pc-announces-investigation-of-stay-fi-gnmk-ntec-rmbl-and-slgg-301252450.html

SOURCE Lifshitz Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about FRANK'S INTERNATIONAL N.V.
03:23aLIFSHITZ LAW FIRM  : P.C. Announces Investigation of STAY, FI, GNMK, NTEC, RMBL,..
PR
03/18SHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds FI, SVBI, FRPX, and PAND Shareholders A..
PR
03/16INVESTIGATION ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates STAY, GNMK, RMBL, FI, NTEC; ..
PR
03/15FRANK INTERNATIONAL N  : Barclays Upgrades Frank's International to Equalweight ..
MT
03/13FRANK'S INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR ALERT : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merge..
BU
03/11FRANK'S INTERNATIONAL N.V.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change..
AQ
03/11SHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Investigates Frank's International N.V.
PR
03/11SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Building Out Thursday Gains
MT
03/11FRANK'S MERGER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whe..
BU
03/11SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Advance Premarket Thursday
MT
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ