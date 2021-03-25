Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Frank's International N.V.    FI   NL0010556684

FRANK'S INTERNATIONAL N.V.

(FI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds FI, SVBI, FRPX, and VKIN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

03/25/2021 | 03:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK,, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Frank's International N.V. (NYSE: FI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Frank's International N.V. (NYSE: FI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Expro Group ("Expro"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Expro shareholders will receive 7.272 FI shares per Expro share they own. Upon consummation of the transaction, FI shareholders will only own approximately 35% of the combined entity, with Expro shareholders owning approximately 65%. If you own FI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/fi/

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVBI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVBI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Shore Bancshares, Inc. ("Shore"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Shore will acquire SVBI in a mixed cash-and-stock transaction, pursuant to which SVBI shareholders will receive $1.59 in cash and 0.6207 of a Shore common stock for each SVBI share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $12.22 based upon Shore's March 24, 2021 closing price of $17.12. If you own SVBI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/svbi/

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Amgen Inc. The transaction is structured as an all-cash tender offer pursuant to which the company's shareholders will receive $38.00 for each share of FPRX common stock that they hold. If you own FPRX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/fprx/

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTC: VKIN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTC: VKIN) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Camber Energy, Inc. ("Camber"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, which is structured as a reverse merger, Camber will issue newly-issued shares of common stock in exchange for the balance of VKIN common stock on a one-for-one basis. Camber currently owns approximately 62% of VKIN's issued and outstanding common shares. If you own VKIN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/vkin/

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-fi-svbi-frpx-and-vkin-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301256305.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about FRANK'S INTERNATIONAL N.V.
03:16pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds FI, SVBI, FRPX, and VKIN Shareholders A..
PR
03/21LIFSHITZ LAW FIRM  : P.C. Announces Investigation of STAY, FI, GNMK, NTEC, RMBL,..
PR
03/18SHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds FI, SVBI, FRPX, and PAND Shareholders A..
PR
03/16INVESTIGATION ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates STAY, GNMK, RMBL, FI, NTEC; ..
PR
03/15FRANK INTERNATIONAL N  : Barclays Upgrades Frank's International to Equalweight ..
MT
03/13FRANK'S INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR ALERT : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merge..
BU
03/11FRANK'S INTERNATIONAL N.V.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change..
AQ
03/11SHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Investigates Frank's International N.V.
PR
03/11SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Building Out Thursday Gains
MT
03/11FRANK'S MERGER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whe..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ