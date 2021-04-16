Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. MarketScreener Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Frank's International N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FI   NL0010556684

FRANK'S INTERNATIONAL N.V.

(FI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds NTWN, OBLN, FI, and BMTC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

04/16/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Newtown Lane Marketing, Inc. (OTC: NTWN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Newtown Lane Marketing, Inc. (OTC: NTWN) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Appgate. Under the terms of the merger agreement, NTWN will acquire Appgate through a reverse merger that will result in Appgate becoming a publicly traded company. If you own NTWN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/ntwn/

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with ReShape Lifesciences Inc. ("ReShape"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, ReShape will acquire OBLN in an all-stock transaction, pursuant to which OBLN will be renamed ReShape Lifesciences Inc. If you own OBLN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/obln/

Frank's International N.V. (NYSE: FI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Frank's International N.V. (NYSE: FI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Expro Group ("Expro"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Expro shareholders will receive 7.272 FI shares per Expro share they own. Upon consummation of the transaction, FI shareholders will only own approximately 35% of the combined entity, with Expro shareholders owning approximately 65%.  If you own FI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/fi/

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by WSFS Financial Corporation ("WSFS"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, BMTC shareholders will receive 0.90 shares of WSFS common stock for each BMTC share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $44.93 based upon WSFS' April 15, 2021 closing price of $49.92. If you own BMTC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/bmtc

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-ntwn-obln-fi-and-bmtc-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301270814.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about FRANK'S INTERNATIONAL N.V.
04:16pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds NTWN, OBLN, FI, and BMTC Shareholders A..
PR
04/09SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Fra..
PR
04/01SHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds HWCC, FI, SVBI, and FRPX Shareholders A..
PR
03/25SHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds FI, SVBI, FRPX, and VKIN Shareholders A..
PR
03/21LIFSHITZ LAW FIRM  : P.C. Announces Investigation of STAY, FI, GNMK, NTEC, RMBL,..
PR
03/18SHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds FI, SVBI, FRPX, and PAND Shareholders A..
PR
03/16INVESTIGATION ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates STAY, GNMK, RMBL, FI, NTEC; ..
PR
03/15FRANK INTERNATIONAL N  : Barclays Upgrades Frank's International to Equalweight ..
MT
03/13FRANK'S INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR ALERT : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merge..
BU
03/11FRANK'S INTERNATIONAL N.V.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ