Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Common Stock Dividend of $0.355 Per Share and Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Dividend of $0.46875 Per Share

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FBRT) (“FBRT” or the “Company”) today announced its Board of Directors has declared a third quarter 2022 common dividend of $0.355 per common share. The dividend is payable on October 11, 2022 to common stockholders of record as of September 30, 2022. The Board of Directors also declared third quarter 2022 dividends on its convertible Series C and H Preferred Stock in amounts equal to the as-converted common dividend amounts.

FBRT’s Board of Directors also declared a third quarter 2022 dividend of $0.46875 per share on its 7.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: FBRTPRE). This dividend is payable on October 17, 2022 to Series E preferred stockholders of record as of September 30, 2022.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FBRT) is a real estate investment trust that originates, acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. As of June 30, 2022, FBRT had over $6.3 billion of assets. FBRT is externally managed by Benefit Street Partners L.L.C., a wholly owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. For further information, please visit www.fbrtreit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as “will,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “foresees,” “forecasts,” “estimates” or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe management’s beliefs, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. It is uncertain whether any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what impact they will have on the results of operations and financial condition of the Company or the price of FBRT stock. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. Further, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time, unless required by law.

Our forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the risks and important factors contained and identified in FBRT’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and its subsequent filings with the SEC, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date hereof.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005079/en/