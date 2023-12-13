Official FRANKLIN BSP REALTY TRUST, INC. press release

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FBRT) (“FBRT” or the “Company”) announced today that it will participate in the Raymond James Non-Bank Lenders Symposium on Thursday, January 4, 2024. FBRT will host one-on-one meetings and Michael Comparato, President of FBRT, will be a panelist on the Commercial Real Estate MREIT panel at 12:30 P.M. Eastern Time.

For any questions regarding the conference, please contact Lindsey Crabbe, Director of Investor Relations, at l.crabbe@benefitstreetpartners.com or via phone (214) 874-2339.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FBRT) is a real estate investment trust that originates, acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. As of September 30, 2023, FBRT had approximately $5.9 billion of assets. FBRT is externally managed by Benefit Street Partners L.L.C., a wholly owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. For further information, please visit www.fbrtreit.com.

