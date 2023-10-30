Investor Relations Contact: Lindsey Crabbe l.crabbe@benefitstreetpartners.com (214) 874-2339 Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results New York City, NY - October 30, 2023 - Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FBRT) ("FBRT" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Reported GAAP net income of $31.0 million, or $0.30 per diluted common share for the three months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, compared to $39.6 million, or $0.39 per diluted common share for the three months ended June 30, 2023, respectively. Reported Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) of $42.0 million, or $0.43 per diluted common share on a fully converted basis(1) for the three months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, compared to $63.5 million, or $0.66 per diluted common share on a fully converted basis(1) for the three months ended June 30, 2023, respectively. Distributable Earnings for three months ended June 30, 2023 included approximately $15.0 million, or $0.17 per diluted common share on a fully converted basis, from the sale of the Williamsburg Hotel. Third Quarter 2023 Summary Produced a third quarter GAAP and Distributable Earnings ROE (a non-GAAP financial measure) of 7.7% and 10.7%, respectively

GAAP and Distributable Earnings dividend coverage of 86% and 120%, respectively

Closed $153 million of new loan commitments at a weighted average spread of 398 basis points

Closed BSPRT 2023-FL10 ("FL10 CRE CLO"), a $897 million managed Commercial Real Estate Collateralized Loan Obligation ("CLO") with an advance rate of 76%, weighted average interest rate of SOFR+229 and an 18 month reinvestment period (2)

2023-FL10 ("FL10 CRE CLO"), a $897 million managed Commercial Real Estate Collateralized Loan Obligation ("CLO") with an advance rate of 76%, weighted average interest rate of SOFR+229 and an 18 month reinvestment period Total liquidity of $1.8 billion, which includes $411 million in cash and cash equivalents and $25 million in CLO reinvest available

Fully disposed of the remaining $122.8 million of ARM Agency Securities and sold a real estate owned office property located in St. Louis, Missouri for $12.0 million Richard Byrne, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FBRT, said, "FBRT is generating a double-digit Distributable Earnings ROE while maintaining a substantial liquidity position. We continue to view our asset allocation of nearly 80% multifamily credits as industry-leading, and that allocation should assist us in successfully navigating what are clearly difficult market conditions." Further commenting on the Company's results, Michael Comparato, President of FBRT, added, "We strengthened our balance sheet this quarter, issuing our tenth CRE CLO. We believe that liability structure and liquidity are paramount in times of choppy markets. Also, we continue to actively pursue new originations as the credit quality of our underwriting is currently among the best we've seen in recent years." Core portfolio: For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, the Company closed $153 million of new loan commitments and funded $197 million of principal balance on new and existing loans. FBRT received loan repayments of $290 million for a net decrease in our loan portfolio of $92 million in the quarter. The Company's core portfolio at the end of the quarter consisted of 145 loans with an aggregate principal balance of approximately $5.0 billion. The average loan size was approximately $34 million. Over 99% of the aggregate principal balance of FBRT's portfolio is in senior mortgage loans, with approximately 98% in floating rate loans. Approximately 78% of the portfolio is collateralized by multifamily properties. The Company's exposure to office loans is 6%. As of September 30, 2023, the Fully converted per share information in this press release assumes applicable conversion of our series of outstanding convertible preferred stock into common stock and the vesting of our outstanding equity compensation awards.

Company had three loans on its watch list (risk rating of four or five). Additionally, subsequent to September 30, 2023, the Company closed $138 million of new loan commitments which consisted of four loans. Conduit: For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, the Company closed a $17 million fixed rate loan that will be sold through FBRT's conduit program. For the same period, the Company sold $34.3 million of conduit loans for a gain of $0.9 million, gross of related derivatives. Allowance for credit losses: During the quarter, FBRT recognized an incremental provision for credit losses of approximately $2.4 million. Financing: On July 17, 2023, the Company called all of the outstanding notes issued by BSPRT 2019-FL5 Issuer, Ltd., a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of the Company. The outstanding principal of the notes on the date of the call was $122.0 million. The Company recognized all the remaining unamortized deferred financing costs of $2.9 million recorded within the Realized gain/(loss) on extinguishment of debt line of the consolidated statements of operations. On September 28, 2023, the Company closed the $897 million managed FL10 CRE CLO with an 18 month re-investment period, advance rate of 76% and a weighted average interest rate of SOFR+229 before accounting for discount and transaction cost(2). Book Value As of September 30, 2023, book value was $15.82 per diluted common share on a fully converted basis(1). Share Repurchase Program The Company has a $65 million share repurchase program. The Company did not repurchase any shares of FBRT's common stock during the three months ended September 30, 2023. Subsequent to September 30, 2023, the Company repurchased 137,444 shares of common stock at a weighted average cost of $12.55 per share. As of October 25, 2023, $37.5 million remains available under the $65 million share repurchase program. FBRT's Board of Directors has extended the share repurchase authorization through December 31, 2024. Subsequent Event Subsequent to September 30, 2023, the Company foreclosed upon one multifamily property located in Texas. The loan had an amortized cost basis of $12.0 million as of September 30, 2023. Distributable Earnings and Run-Rate Distributable Earnings Distributable Earnings is a non-GAAP measure, which the Company defines as GAAP net income (loss), adjusted for (i) non-cash CLO amortization acceleration and amortization over the expected useful life of the Company's CLOs, (ii) unrealized gains and losses on loans, derivatives and ARMs, including CECL reserves and impairments, (iii) non-cash equity compensation expense, (iv) depreciation and amortization, (v) subordinated performance fee accruals/ (reversal), (vi) loan workout charges, (vii) realized gains and losses on debt extinguishment and CLO calls, and (viii) certain other non-cash items. Further, Run-Rate Distributable Earnings, a non-GAAP measure, presents Distributable Earnings before trading and derivative gain/loss on ARMs. The Company believes that Distributable Earnings and Run-Rate Distributable Earnings provide meaningful information to consider in addition to the disclosed GAAP results. The Company believes Distributable Earnings is a useful financial metric for existing and potential future holders of its common stock as historically, over time, Distributable Earnings has been an indicator of dividends per share. As a REIT, the Company generally must distribute annually at least 90% of its taxable income, subject to certain adjustments, and therefore believes dividends are one of the principal reasons stockholders may invest in its common stock. Further, Distributable Earnings helps investors evaluate performance excluding the effects of certain transactions and GAAP adjustments that the Company does not believe are necessarily indicative of current loan portfolio performance and the Company's operations and is one of the performance metrics the Company's board of directors considers when dividends are declared. The Company believes Run-Rate Distributable Earnings is a useful financial metric because it presents the Distributable Earnings of its core businesses, net of the impacts of the realized trading and derivative gain/loss on the residential adjustable-rate mortgage securities acquired from Capstead Mortgage Corporation, which the Company has liquidated from its portfolio. Distributable Earnings and Run-Rate Distributable Earnings do not represent net income (loss) and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP net income (loss). The methodology for calculating Distributable Earnings and Fully converted per share information in this press release assumes applicable conversion of the Company's series of outstanding convertible preferred stock into common stock and full vesting of the Company's outstanding equity compensation awards.

Run-Rate Distributable Earnings may differ from the methodologies employed by other companies and thus may not be comparable to the Distributable Earnings reported by other companies. Please refer to the financial statements and reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Distributable Earnings and Run-Rate Distributable Earnings included at the end of this release for further information. Supplemental Information The Company has published a supplemental earnings presentation for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 on its website to provide additional disclosure and financial information. These materials can be found on FBRT's website at http://www.fbrtreit.comunder the Presentations tab. Conference Call and Webcast The Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss its financial results on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET. Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the call and webcast at https://dpregister.com/ sreg/10182930/fa8ad39034. If you are unable to pre-register, the conference call may be accessed by dialing (844) 701-1166 (Domestic) or (412) 317-5795 (International). Ask to join the Franklin BSP Realty Trust conference call. Participants should call in at least five minutes prior to the start of the call. The call will also be accessible via live webcast at https://ccmediaframe.com?id=cLosDJ7M. Please allow extra time prior to the call to download and install audio software, if needed. A slide presentation containing supplemental information may also be accessed through FBRT's website in advance of the call. An audio replay of the live broadcast will be available approximately one hour after the end of the conference call on FBRT's website. The replay will be available for 90 days on the Company's website. About Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FBRT) is a real estate investment trust that originates, acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. As of September 30, 2023, FBRT had approximately $5.9 billion of assets. FBRT is externally managed by Benefit Street Partners L.L.C., a wholly owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. For further information, please visit www.fbrtreit.com. Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and members of our management team, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based, and generally are identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "seeks," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "should" or similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Further, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time, unless required by law. The Company's forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from our forward-looking statements include macroeconomic factors in the United States including inflation, changing interest rates and economic contraction, the extent of any recoveries on delinquent loans, the financial stability of our borrowers and the other, risks and important factors contained and identified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and its subsequent filings with the SEC, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date hereof.

FRANKLIN BSP REALTY TRUST, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) ASSETS September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 411,437 $ 179,314 Restricted cash 6,655 11,173 Commercial mortgage loans, held for investment, net of allowance for credit losses of 4,913,644 5,228,928 $37,512 and $40,848 as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively Commercial mortgage loans, held for sale, measured at fair value 17,000 15,559 Real estate securities, trading, measured at fair value (includes pledged assets of - 235,728 $227,610 as of December 31, 2022) Real estate securities, available for sale, measured at fair value, amortized cost of $194,171 and $220,635 as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively (includes pledged assets of $153,648 and $198,429 as of September 30, 2023 and 193,072 221,025 December 31, 2022, respectively) Derivative instruments, measured at fair value 35 415 Receivable for loan repayment (1) 25,937 42,557 Accrued interest receivable 38,297 34,007 Prepaid expenses and other assets 17,501 15,795 Intangible lease asset, net of amortization 43,604 54,831 Real estate owned, net of depreciation 104,616 127,772 Real estate owned, held for sale 103,657 36,497 Total assets $ 5,875,455 $ 6,203,601 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Collateralized loan obligations $ 3,477,444 $ 3,121,983 Repurchase agreements and revolving credit facilities - commercial mortgage loans 249,345 680,859 Repurchase agreements - real estate securities 240,010 440,008 Mortgage note payable 23,998 23,998 Other financings 23,669 76,301 Unsecured debt 81,270 98,695 Derivative instruments, measured at fair value 258 64 Interest payable 11,504 12,715 Distributions payable 36,224 36,317 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 16,884 17,668 Due to affiliates 16,836 15,429 Intangible lease liability, held for sale 12,297 - Intangible lease liability, net of amortization - 6,428 Total liabilities $ 4,189,739 $ 4,530,465 Commitments and Contingencies Redeemable convertible preferred stock: Redeemable convertible preferred stock Series H, $0.01 par value, 20,000 authorized $ 89,748 $ 89,748 and 17,950 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 Redeemable convertible preferred stock Series I, $0.01 par value, none authorized and - 5,000 outstanding as of September 30, 2023, 1,000 authorized and 1,000 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 Total redeemable convertible preferred stock $ 89,748 $ 94,748 Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 7.5% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series E, 10,329,039 shares issued and outstanding as of $ 258,742 $ 258,742 September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 Common stock, $0.01 par value, 900,000,000 shares authorized, 83,019,881 and 82,992,784 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 822 826 2022, respectively Additional paid-in capital 1,601,282 1,602,247 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,099) 390 Accumulated deficit (292,833) (299,225) Total stockholders' equity $ 1,566,914 $ 1,562,980 Non-controlling interest 29,054 15,408 Total equity $ 1,595,968 $ 1,578,388 Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and equity $ 5,875,455 $ 6,203,601 ______________________________________________________________________ Includes $25.9 million and $42.5 million of cash held by servicer related to the CLOs as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. The Company no longer holds a residential mortgage backed securities principal paydown receivable as of September 30, 2023. The Company held a residential mortgage backed securities principal paydown receivable of $0.1 million as of December 31, 2022.

FRANKLIN BSP REALTY TRUST, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Income Interest income $ 137,042 $ 94,131 $ 420,470 $ 239,602 Less: Interest expense 77,973 46,157 224,347 96,262 Net interest income 59,069 47,974 196,123 143,340 Revenue from real estate owned 3,317 2,312 13,067 6,936 Total income $ 62,386 $ 50,286 $ 209,190 $ 150,276 Expenses Asset management and subordinated performance fee $ 7,908 $ 6,430 $ 24,893 $ 19,776 Acquisition expenses 316 362 977 996 Administrative services expenses 3,566 3,001 10,993 9,402 Professional fees 4,153 4,074 11,761 18,287 Share-based compensation 1,255 669 3,505 1,851 Depreciation and amortization 1,513 1,295 5,514 3,886 Other expenses 2,856 1,424 9,323 4,849 Total expenses $ 21,567 $ 17,255 $ 66,966 $ 59,047 Other income/(loss) (Provision)/benefit for credit losses $ (2,379) $ 599 $ (28,363) $ (30,976) Realized gain/(loss) on extinguishment of debt (2,836) - 2,201 (5,167) Realized gain/(loss) on sale of available for sale trading (486) - 110 - securities Realized gain/(loss) on sale of commercial mortgage loans, - 9 - 48 held for sale Realized gain/(loss) on sale of commercial mortgage loans, 933 4,782 3,027 4,838 held for sale, measured at fair value Unrealized gain/(loss) on commercial mortgage loans, held - 58 44 (3,678) for sale, measured at fair value Gain/(loss) on other real estate investments (4,112) - (7,142) (29) Trading gain/(loss) (2,627) (2,744) (605) (113,717) Unrealized gain/(loss) on derivatives (183) 1,566 (110) (12,824) Realized gain/(loss) on derivatives 67 (1,624) 684 57,599 Total other income/(loss) $ (11,623) $ 2,646 $ (30,154) $ (103,906) Income/(loss) before taxes 29,196 35,677 112,070 (12,677) (Provision)/benefit for income tax 1,799 (419) 2,408 (281) Net income/(loss) $ 30,995 $ 35,258 $ 114,478 $ (12,958) Net (income)/loss attributable to non-controlling interest 772 - 722 - Net income/(loss) attributable to Franklin BSP Realty $ 31,767 $ 35,258 $ 115,200 $ (12,958) Trust, Inc. Less: Preferred stock dividends 6,748 6,899 20,245 34,865 Net income/(loss) applicable to common stock $ 25,019 $ 28,359 $ 94,955 $ (47,823) Basic earnings per share $ 0.30 $ 0.34 $ 1.14 $ (0.70) Diluted earnings per share $ 0.30 $ 0.34 $ 1.14 $ (0.70) Basic weighted average shares outstanding 82,210,624 83,665,250 82,410,725 67,965,397 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 82,210,624 83,665,250 82,410,725 67,965,397